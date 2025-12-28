Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

According to a September 2025 report by Bellwether—a national education-focused nonprofit—the national news media’s coverage of education focuses mainly on the U.S. Department of Education, or on political and cultural issues such as gun violence in schools; sex, gender, LGBTQ+, and Title IX issues in schools; and religion in schools.

“Political and cultural news appeared to crowd out coverage of academic outcomes and efforts to improve them,” the report states. Some of the least commonly covered subjects included curriculum and instruction, teachers, and academic outcomes. In other words, the daily work of public K-12 schools is often obscured by national news media in favor of issues that will elicit a strong and often negative reaction.

The Advance’s coverage and analysis of K-12 public schools this year centered instead on issues and decisions that directly affected students, teachers, and families in the Fredericksburg region—issues like funding, staffing, and how local school boards work together (or not). Some of our notable stories included an op-ed on Fredericksburg City Schools’s 15-year report card; a spat between a Stafford supervisor and School Board member over funding; Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s planned and aborted visit to James Monroe High School; Spotsylvania School Board members not attending two-on-two meetings with the superintendent; the $14 million gap between projected revenues and expenditures in Stafford County Public Schools’s budget; concerns about staffing at Fredericksburg’s Lafayette Elementary School; an op-ed about the transportation mess in Fredericksburg City this year; the announcement of Caroline County Public Schools’s inaugural Hall of Fame class; Spotsylvania School Board member Lisa Phelp’s request to see superintendent Clint Mitchell’s hiring documents; and editor-in-chief Martin Davis’s analysis of Mitchell’s response to that request.

Our choice for top K-12 education story of the year is a two-fer about the Fredericksburg City School Board that raised questions about travel and professional development expenses, and board norms and protocols.

By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Public Schools’ new travel policy for Board members grew out of budget-busting traveling expenses and concerns about transparency.

By Adele Uphaus

Jarvis Bailey says he followed established protocol for sharing concerns received by Board members.

