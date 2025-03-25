By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Council will meet on Tuesday evening for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and regular session at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

There are two items on the work session agenda:

Planning Commission interview (from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.)

Budget discussion (5:45 to 7 p.m.)

Regular Session

Presentations

Council will present a proclamation in honor of Second Chance Month to Juanita Shanks, executive director of FailSafe-ERA, which provides support and reentry services to incarcerated individuals and their families.

Consent Agenda

There are six items on the consent agenda including:

Minutes of meetings of the Architectural Review Board, Planning Commission, Recreation Commission, and Pathways Committee

Approval of budget amendment authorizing use of $7,500 from the general fund to pay a portion of the legal fees amassed by Guy Gormley as part of his recent Freedom of Information petition against City Council.

Board and Commission Appointments

Council will appoint one new member of Planning Commission to fill the vacancy left by Susanna Finn, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Council.

Council received six applications from citizens seeking appointment—Kimberly Doucette, Jason Hillman, John Hague, Thomas Johnson, Matthew Kelly, and Evan Lawson.

City Manager Agenda

Adoption of resolution committing $4 million from unassigned general fund balance—$3 million to the revenue stabilization fund; $500,000 to support “unfunded retiree liabilities;” $250,000 to city capital projects; and $250,000 is committed to school capital projects.

Approval of a new memorandum of agreement between the parks and recreation department and the School Board.

City Manager’s update

Calendar of Council, board, and commission meetings

Closed Session

Council hold a closed meeting for “consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual or probable litigation, specifically pending opioid-related litigation in which the City Council is a plaintiff.”

Meeting Details

