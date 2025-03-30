By Martin Davis

Looking toward Rocky Mountain National Park from Estes Park, Colorado. Photo courtesy of Thelma Davis

Colorado creates a sense of place that is unrivaled in the United States. For its citizens, that sense is grounded in a fierce sense of self-reliance. Strengthening our own sense of self-reliance — both personal and communal — could benefit us all.

While vacationing in Longmont, Colorado, this past week, it was refreshing to be reminded that most of the country doesn’t spend its days rolling in the mud to the steady drumbeat of political crisis that seems to define every conversation in our region.

It’s not that politics aren't present in Colorado. The state is wrestling with a significant budget shortfall, and federal cuts are likely to hit the state hard. The very real fears and concerns such cuts generate are a regular part of local discussions. But speak with locals in the state, and the concerns over what will have to be cut — and what the federal government is recklessly taking away — is tempered with a commitment at the community level to finding a way forward.

Perhaps it’s because Colorado’s economy has gone through numerous boom and bust cycles in its recent history, or because those who live in the state reflect a sense of rugged individualism that is lacking on much of the East Coast.

Whatever feeds the state’s sense of self-reliance, Fredericksburg and its surrounding counties could use a healthy dose of that mindset right now.

What is happening in Washington is happening because that’s what people voted for in November. Few people have neutral feelings about the current administration. But hate it or love it, the country made this decision.

Should people decide that we’re headed in the wrong direction, we have opportunities in 2026 and 2028 to reverse course. And every citizen should vote their conscience in those two elections and do what they feel is best.

But between now and Election Day in 2028, there are 1,318 days to be navigated. As a community, we can do a lot in those days if we turn our attention to our neighbors and find ways to better support ourselves.

On the other hand, 1,318 days of wailing about what happened will only deepen the sense of helplessness that since about 2010 has defined those in our region who are in the minority party. From Obama and Trump I, through Biden and into Trump II, Democrats and Republicans have whined and complained and bemoaned the party in power, focusing more on change in the upcoming election than on strengthening our communities between elections.

And here’s where that Colorado mindset comes into play. Yes, our local community is in for some significant pain owing to federal cuts. But unlike Colorado, Virginia’s economy is in good shape, and instead of the state facing budget cuts, we are facing — again — a budget surplus. In my time talking with Colorado residents, what I witnessed was citizens digging in and getting to work to help their communities. Colorado has a lot of work to find new ways to support the things they value.

And so do we.

In just the week I’ve been away, deliveries of food to the food bank have stalled (for how long is anyone’s guess); the Friends of the Rappahannock has seen $2 million in funding frozen (with some of the money already spent and no clear idea if the government will honor its contract to reimburse); and the school nutrition programs that feed students in Fredericksburg City Schools and Caroline County Schools is now in DOGE’s eye sight. This is on top of the already painful job losses and cuts the Advance has been chronicling via the Executive Orders Project.

The challenge now is how we aid those who are going to be adversely affected.

There are a number of realities we all need to face.

The federal safety net is going away for at least the near term. It is incumbent upon us to get serious about finding a way to strengthen local safety nets that the federal government is abandoning. There are organizations we could learn from. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints does extraordinary work supporting its members in need. And established local organizations already have the infrastructure in place and the knowledge needed to help fill gaps; supporting them is critical.

Children and those living at or near the poverty line should move to the top of our list of people that deserve immediate attention. We all need to donate our time and our money to the organizations that look after the most vulnerable in our population.

It’s budget season, and our localities may have to face the reality that modest increases in property taxes may be necessary to help us weather this storm.

We should all be petitioning our state legislators and our governor to free up more money for social service organizations. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday was in Fredericksburg crowing about the $10 billion in extra money the state has taken in since becoming governor. His favorite way to deal with that money has been tax cuts — which overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy. Perhaps it’s time to look at using that money to strengthen the state’s ailing human services systems — especially mental health and public health.

Check in on your neighbors (or just get to know them). The number of people who live around us who may be in pain would probably surprise most of us. It’s time to come to their aid.

We can’t replace all the federal dollars that will be lost, and we can’t meet all the needs that are being created by the slashing of federal funds. But as a community, we can make a substantial dent in the problems that we are confronting.

More important, we’ll learn what many in Colorado have long known. Communities are built on the backs of its citizens. And communities survive only when those citizens look first to one another in times of need.

