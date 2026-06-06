By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

Moises Alex/Unsplash

Women’s French Open Final, Saturday, 9 a.m. broadcast on TNT, Tru TV, or HBO Max (which is a really expensive way to watch tennis). One of the difficulties in a column like this is we sports journalists of a certain age are not sure who the finalists will be since neither Maria Sharapova nor Andre Agassi still play, and we stopped paying attention to tennis in the 1990s—although Agassi is touring the pickleball circuit with his wife Steffi Graf and may be coming to the courts on Kenmore Avenue this summer.

By Donnie Johnston, Advance Columnist

BALL/STRIKE CHALLENGE! Israel Torres/Pexel

When you watch an ABS challenge put up on the screen, you understand what a tough job a home-plate umpire has. The electronic system can determine whether a pitch is an eighth of an inch outside or a quarter of an inch high. No human being can do that on a consistent basis. It is just not possible. In fact, instead of discrediting the umpires, the ABS system is proving just how good they are.

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By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

H Newberry/Pixabay

When I read that Spotsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney Ryan Mehaffey announced that he would refuse to prosecute any violations of Virginia’s new assault weapons ban, it put me in mind of reporting I did a few years ago about a case involving three lost teenagers in Spotsy who took a wrong turn while looking for a graduation party. They pulled into the driveway of a man who came out of his house with a Glock 9mm and, a few minutes later, an AR15. Shots were fired. The prosecutor in that case was then-Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryan Mehaffey.

By Martin Davis, Advance Co-Founder

The author with his walking companion and friend.

When I left my home in North Carolina nearly 50 years ago to move to California and attend seminary, I couldn’t begin to imagine where life would take me, and the unpredictable turns that would emerge. It didn’t take long to find out that pursuing dreams doesn’t follow a straight line.

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