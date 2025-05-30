By Hailey Zeller

INTERN

No pet is too big, small, furry, or scaly to be celebrated, and everyone’s invited to join the fun on the first-ever “Furry Friends of Ferry Farm” guided walking tour.

This is a free, family-friendly event to celebrate pets, the neighborhood, and local pride with a 1.3-mile loop through the heart of the Ferry Farm neighborhood on Saturday, June 7, at 9 a.m.

Organized by Ferry Farm neighbor Shannon Eubanks, with help from the Murray family and local sponsors, the tour is all about connection and fun. Participants can stroll the route that begins and ends at Ferry Farm Elementary School, with available parking on-site.

The route stops include Pendleton Road, Mercer Lane, Wakefield Avenue, and Jefferson Street, where attendees can admire all the pets who call the neighborhood home. In honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and Virginia, participants, people and animals alike are encouraged to wear their most patriotic gear.

"It's meant to be a fun event to get to know our neighbors," said Eubanks.

The idea for the tour was sparked by a story Eubanks saw on social media about a “Cat Tour” in another city. (The Advance and Fredericksburg Parents hosted Fredericksburg’s First Annual Cat Tour this past fall.)

“I thought, what a neat idea,” she said. “During the COVID-19 quarantine, everyone in our neighborhood was out walking their dogs. There was nowhere else to go, and people would stop, talk, wave—it felt like a real community. But since things reopened, that’s faded. I wanted to bring that feeling back.”

So Eubanks reached out to her neighbor, Clay Murray, who is now one of the event’s sponsors, and even got her daughter involved.

“She does graphic design and helped create the logo and all the signs,” Eubanks shared. “Then I walked the route myself, passing out flyers. I didn’t realize how much social anxiety I had until I had to do that, but not one person was unkind. As soon as I told them what we were doing, they smiled and said, ‘Oh, we’d love to show off our pets.’ It’s really been a community effort.”

As attendees meet the pets along the route, they’ll get to vote for the “Crowd Favorite.” The winner will receive a prize—but the real reward will be a renewed sense of community.

But this is not just a fun event—it’s a way to give back. The Stafford County Animal Shelter will be on hand to share adoptable pets and to accept donations of essential supplies. A full list of needed items can be found here, and even those who can’t attend the walk are encouraged to support this cause.

There’s still time to get involved. If you’d like your pet to be featured along the route, you can fill out the Tour Participation Form or email Eubanks directly.

And don’t need to live in Ferry Farm to join in the fun on June 7—everyone, whether two- or four-legged, is welcome. All pets must be friendly and leashed, or safely stroller-bound.

Whether you’re walking with a pet, donating to the shelter, or just enjoying a sunny stroll with your neighbors, the Furry Friends of Ferry Farm tour promises a morning full of wagging tails, warm hearts, and local pride.

Special thanks to the event’s sponsors:

Clay Murray, Pathway Realty, Inc.

Maggie Howell, Ironwood Creative Strategies, LLC



