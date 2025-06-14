On a muggy Saturday morning at the corner of Route 3 and William Street, protestors gathered once again to express their concerns about actions being taken in the United States around immigration and the growing amount of power being consolidated under the current president.

This march was one of approximately 2,000 across the country dubbed the “No Kings” protest. Stafford Democratic Committee Chair Howard Rudat estimated the crowd size at about 1,000 people. That would best the 800 estimated people who attended the “Hands Off” protest in April held at the same location.

Below we’ve gathered select videos and photos taken by Advance Intern Arianna Salvador, local photographer and frequent book reviewer Penny A Parrish, and Advance Correspondent Hank Silverberg.

People and pups came decorated with signs and flags. Photos by Ariana Salvador.

Marchers reported that most people who drove past during the event were supportive. (Video by Arianna Salvador)

Flags and signs celebrating a peaceful assembly abounded. Photos by Penny A Parrish.

Even the gathering clouds couldn't deter the estimated 1,000 people who showed up for the event. Photos by Hank Silverberg.

Horns, flags, and a general upbeat feeling defined the day. (Video by Penny A Parrish)

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”