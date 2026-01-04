Become a Sustaining Member

The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Charles Anthony Amato

Fredericksburg

“Charles was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School and studied at CW Post College, NY. He enjoyed a prestigious career of over 30 years with NY Telephone Company and AT&T. Charles volunteered for the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. During his service, he bravely fought in the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, which is known as one of the fiercest battles in Marine Corps history. Charles served as President of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 128. He enjoyed researching genealogy, astronomy, completing the Daily NY Times Crossword puzzle, and was an avid fan of the New York Giants and the New York Mets. Charles loved nothing more than spending time with his family and sharing humorous stories.”

“D.J. was a proud United States Army veteran and was a member of American Legion, Post 320. After his Army service and a few short-term jobs, he went on to work over twenty years as Route Supervisor for Kenmore Cleaners and another ten years at Giant Food before retiring. D.J. was an avid golfer and played all the local courses over the years with his favorite being Shannon Green. He made many good friends playing the sport he loved and several have predeceased him. D.J. said recently he already had enough friends for a foursome to play a round of golf when he got to heaven. He also enjoyed spending time with family, watching good movies and playing card games with family and friends.”

“Born on October 7, 1944, in Fredericksburg and raised in Stafford, Mom was a woman of remarkable intelligence and work ethic. A high achiever from the start, she graduated high school a year early at age 17. She went on to a distinguished career with the civilian side of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where she served until her retirement at age 50.

Upon retiring to Spotsylvania, Mom spent her golden years embracing the simple joys of life. She was an avid reader and a curious traveler, but her greatest light came from her family. Whether she was spending time with her husband, George, or gathered with her grandchildren and great-grandson, her devotion to those she loved was always evident.”

Patricia Buck

Fredericksburg

“Patricia was best known for her love of flowers, shopping, spending time with family, and a crisp Diet Coke with ice. She cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and, of course, her puppy dogs, Stella and Bella. Patricia had an abundance of love for her grandchildren and delighted in spoiling them every chance she got, always making sure she had twenty-dollar bills stashed away in her purse for mall trips with them.”

William Cooper

Fredericksburg

David Clark Dale

Fredericksburg

“When not immersed in legal work or community projects, David pursued many interests outside the workplace. Through the decades, he was an avid runner, golfer, and backpacker, embarking on expeditions with friends to places such as the Grand Canyon, Jackson Hole, the Appalachian Trail, and the Cotswold Way in southwest England. When his family was young, many weekends and summer holidays were spent at his in-laws’ lake cottage on Barron Lake in Niles, Michigan, where he enjoyed time with extended family, water skiing, and casting a fishing line.”

Barbara Griffis Decatur

Stafford

“Barbara graduated from Stafford High School in 1965 and remained in the area as she began her career, first in local retail and then continuing with Stafford County Public Schools. In 1973, Barbara began working in the Stafford Clerks Office as an administrative assistant. She continued working there under three different clerks when in 2002 she was appointed Clerk of the Court to succeed Thomas M. Moncure who had taken a job at the State House. Barbara continued to serve as clerk and campaigned for and was then elected to the position in 2004 where she guided the office through years of unprecedented growth, both in development and technology. Barbara was recognized many times throughout her career and upon her retirement, by The Stafford County Board of Supervisors and The Virginia Clerks Association. Throughout her life Barbara was active in her church community, particularly at Calvary Southern Methodist Church, in Stafford, where she served as Treasurer and Superintendent of Sunday School.”

Paul Edward Gabler

Fredericksburg

“Paul served in the Army as Chief Warrant Officer 4, retiring after 41 years of active/reserve service. Paul was awarded the high honor of the Legion of Merit. Paul transitioned to government service as an Intelligence Officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring in 2014.

Paul was bigger than life. He proudly ran with the bulls for his 50th birthday, ending with 6 bulls running over him, breaking his hip. He loved good food and was a great cook. His taste in clothes was unique, loving safari attire. He collected and always wore a Borsalino fedora to work. Paul loved his Harley, his bird dogs, Enzo, Zeppe, and Spio, and his shotguns. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, especially his sayings. There were many Paul-isms that entertained us all. Paul led a life of adventures, could entertain a room of people with his humor, had an infectious laugh, and was loved by many.”

Donna Rae Gardiner

Spotsylvania

“Donna pursued her passion for beauty early in life, studying cosmetology in high school before earning her cosmetology license from the Potomac Academy of Hair Design. Throughout the years, she shared her talent and creativity by working in several salons and building her own business. Donna loved making others feel their best, whether styling hair in her home or traveling to clients’ homes to provide personalized care.”

“Vaughn served in the Army for over 29 years, and after retirement from the Army he worked as a civil service employee as a Division Chief with the Directorate of Logistics at Fort Belvoir.”

Barbara Ann Guhl

Fredericksburg

Roy David Haynes

Fredericksburg

“He lived with a deep passion for life, finding joy in the roar of airplanes overhead and the quiet beauty of making music. A loving husband, devoted father, and proud papa to his grandchildren, he gave his heart fully to his family and cherished every moment spent with them. Hard-working and exceptionally smart, he approached life with determination, curiosity, and integrity. He believed in living in the moment, embracing each day with gratitude and purpose, and his legacy is one of love, dedication, and a life truly well lived and will certainly be missed by all.”

Alan Stoelting Helwig

Fredericksburg

Jean raised her son and was a housewife. She eventually took a job working in the cafeteria at Battlefield Intermediate. I still believe she did this to keep an eye on me and to remain close by! She later worked at Norfleet Mulch Product in the office for years until she retired.

My mother, was the most tender, kind, giving, silly, sweet hearted person that I have ever met in my 57 years of life. She as well as my dad were very special people. One of the things most endearing about them, was that they thought they were ordinary. Their unconditional love, strength and character was unmatched. They were most extraordinary.”

Penny Lynn Hicks

Stafford

“Penny was a kind and caring person who brought warmth to those around her. She briefly worked in dispatch with the Stafford Sheriff's Office, where her love for helping others and connecting with people shone through. Penny deeply loved her nieces and nephews and cherished the time spent with them. She also had a special love for her cats, who brought her comfort and joy.”

Isabelle Ann Howard

Fredericksburg

“Isabell led a full and meaningful life, retiring from the DC Government after many years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper. Prior to that, she spent much of her career in the same role at Piedmont Fertilizer. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family. She enjoyed puzzles, playing computer games, and spending time with her beloved Pomeranian, Bandit.”

Mildred Carol Johnson

Fredericksburg

Bruce Willard Lowery

Fredericksburg

“John’s departure from this earth has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will always be remembered for his love, kindness, and warmth that he brought into the lives of others. To honor John, we are supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a cause that was deeply meaningful to him. John was able to have a wish granted as a child and we would love your support in helping to bring similar joy and excitement to others that are bravely battling childhood illness.”

Donna Astor McIntyre

Stafford

“Ralph lived life to the fullest and brought energy and joy to every gathering. Anyone who knew him was left a little brighter for having shared time with him. He was a kind and generous soul, always willing to help anyone in need. Ralph was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fredericksburg.

He spent many years as a truck driver, but the job he cherished most was serving as a maintenance engineer for Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg. He was known for offering encouraging words, warm smiles, and unwavering support to those around him.”

Elden Lee Nicol

Fredericksburg

Joey Paul Paskevicius

Spotsylvania

“Joey Paul Paskevicius, 62, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. His wife, Julie Paskevicius, 61, passed on Monday, December 22.

Joey was a man of wide-ranging interests and deep dedication. He loved playing guitar and found joy in comics, movies, fishing, and collecting, pursuits that reflected his curiosity, creativity, and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Above all, Joey was proud of his service to his country. He served honorably for 25 years in the United States Air Force Nurse Corps, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his distinguished career, he had the rare honor of working on Air Force One and serving at the Pentagon, experiences that reflected both his professionalism and the trust placed in him.”

Julie Paskevicius

Spotsylvania

“Julie was a woman of warmth, creativity, and devotion. She loved cats, sewing, Snoopy, and playing Scrabble, and she cherished summer days spent having fun with her grandchildren.

Julie proudly served her country for four years in the United States Air Force Nurse Corps, a reflection of her dedication and caring nature. She later continued her nursing career as a registered nurse at Potomac Hospital in the Obstetrical Unit and at Mary Washington Hospital in the Obstetrical and Surgical Units, where she touched countless lives through her compassion and skill. She was deeply involved in her church family at Crossroads Church and found joy in serving her community, always ready to lend a helping hand or a kind word. Julie’s love, generosity, and spirit will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.”

Margaret Frances Peterson

Spotsylvania

Tammy Lea Rogers

Spotsylvania

“Tammy was a loving mother, mimi, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved spending time with family and friends whether it was at cookouts, birthday parties, holiday gatherings or just getting together for dinner. Shows she loved watching were The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Dateline, Friends, House Hunters, and her favorite of all QVC. Tammy loved going to the beach, relaxing by the pool; but also liked watching the snow falling during snowstorms. She was a lover of sea turtles, crab leg boils, German chocolate cake and snowman figurines. She enjoyed attending Washington National baseball games and was a die-hard Washington Redskins and Capitals fan. This past February of 2025, Tammy had just celebrated 40 years with the Federal Government as a Lead Legal Assistant for The Social Security Administration. She loved what she did and was a very hard-dedicated worker.”

Lorraine Wyatt Roles

Stafford

“Only second to her love for Jesus, was Lorraine’s love for her family. She was a sister, a mother, aunt, great-aunt, grandmother, even a great-grandmother and still remembered everyone’s birthdays and favorite foods. She looked forward to cooking for her family and getting together for visits and card games. Lorraine’s quick wit was a family trait, and their laughter filled the room in her final hours. Her love and generosity were unmatched, and she will truly be missed as the rock of her family.”

Samantha Lynn Washington

Fredericksburg

Joann Agnew Wyant

Fredericksburg

“Joann worked predominantly in the Spotsylvania school system at Salem Elementary. Joann took pride in the amount of students she was able to make lasting impacts on. She retired from Spotsylvania County in 2008, but continued to teach as an after school tutor and then as an elementary educator at South Stafford Christian School. She retired from teaching in 2016 with over 40 years of experience. Joann treated all her students as if they were her own children — she treated them with kindness and love. …

Joann was a grandma to all who walked through her door. She loved making cookies, peppermint candies, and giving presents to every one she could. She did not hesitate to try new hobbies, picking up activities such as knitting, felting, and most recently, stained glass – all her loved ones received a piece of her art. She loved the Christmas season, often keeping out her collection of Santas all year long.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”