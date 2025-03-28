By Dr. Daniel W. Smith

SUPERINTENDENT, STAFFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Dr. Daniel W. Smith. Photo Courtesy: Stafford County Public Schools.

Virginia stands at a critical crossroads that threatens our children's education. The current budget crisis facing Virginia Schools is not just a financial challenge — it's a moral imperative that demands immediate and decisive action from our state legislators.

The Unique Position of Stafford County

Stafford County’s location puts it in a vortex of unique circumstances that pose unnecessary funding challenges. The County is experiencing rapid growth, one of the fastest in the state at 1.69 percent annually, while other localities are seeing diminishing growth.

Our county experiences a situational identity crisis when considering the boundary for what is considered Northern Virginia. Our residents are expected to pay emissions on their vehicles, a requirement of all Northern Virginia localities, however, the county is not considered Northern Virginia when calculating the Cost to Competing Adjustment (COCA). COCA is the recognition of costs that certain school divisions in Northern Virginia incur because they compete for staff in a more expensive labor market. Recognition of these costs increases the funding that Northern Virginia school divisions receive from the state. Our northern border is the cutoff point for localities receiving 100 percent of state COCA funds. Stafford, with a population now estimated at 168,919, rivals that of our northern cities and must be included when calculating this important source of revenue.

Further, our county is uniquely positioned with regard to veterans and retirees. We are in a fortunate position to call many honored servicemembers our neighbors. We recognize and applaud their sacrifices, and are proud to support their mission to protect and serve our country. Due to our close proximity to multiple military bases, Walter Reed National Medical Center, and two Veterans Affairs hospitals, this does mean the county is home to a higher-than-average number of disabled veterans, seeing one of the largest impacts from the Disabled Veterans Tax Relief.

To the south, we are experiencing a disparity in tax based revenue. For example, Stafford’s proposed real estate tax rate is advertised at 0.9436 per $100, which would provide the county’s proposed $5M in additional funding to the school division. Spotsylvania County, our southern border, has a rate of 0.7343 per $100 and their proposal would provide $15.3M in additional revenue to their school system. This disparity has a direct, significant impact on recruiting and retaining qualified teachers to support our rapidly growing student population.

The numbers in Stafford County are stark and unforgiving. What began as an $18.3 million funding gap for the upcoming year has now ballooned to a potentially catastrophic $31.5 million shortfall, if forced to revert to the state biennium budget. This is not merely a budget problem; this is tearing apart the quality of education our children deserve.

The Human Cost of Budget Cuts

Imagine classrooms packed to the brim, with teachers stretched impossibly thin. Picture special education programs gutted, mental health support vanishing, and dedicated educators forced to choose between their passion for teaching and financial survival. This is not a hypothetical scenario — it is the imminent reality if our state lawmakers do not act now.

The potential cuts will decimate our educational infrastructure:

The biennium budget would further cut our budget by $12.7M, which equates to 150 teachers or 300 paraprofessionals;

The Governor’s amendment to the budget would decrease our anticipated revenue by $4.2M and would result in devastating personnel cuts, negatively impacting student achievement;

Class sizes will swell, reducing individual student attention and potentially exceeding the state minimum requirements for class size;

Critical support programs for our most vulnerable students will disappear;

Teacher salaries will stagnate;

Health insurance costs will increase, driving away the talented educators we desperately need;

Cuts will be made to technical support services that support essential student learning;

We cannot purchase the additional buses required to alleviate on-time transportation issues;

Eliminating employee support programs, including tuition assistance and wellness programs;

Reductions to operations and maintenance projects, which exacerbate the safety concerns in our already failing buildings.

These are just some of the consequences and implications that may be required, and not an exhaustive list. If appropriate funding is not provided, additional cuts to existing programs, positions, and operations are likely. Frankly, it is difficult to grasp the extent of the devastation facing our school system. We are considering unprecedented cuts to student support, instruction, and operations, and we have yet to fully realize the scope of what may need to be eliminated.

A Systemic Failure of State Responsibility

What makes this crisis particularly egregious is how it stems from broken promises and legislative shortsightedness. The General Assembly initially approved an $18.8 million funding increase, only to have Governor Youngkin's amendments slice away critical support.

The failure of legislation addressing Cost of Compete Adjustments and Disabled Veterans Tax Relief further compounds this injustice. Stafford County is not asking for charity; we are demanding the basic resources necessary to educate our next generation. We need our students to be prepared to take on the challenges ahead, and that starts with ensuring that they have a foundational education. If we do not fund our basic needs in our school system, we will be failing our students and we will be failing our future.

A Call to Immediate Action

To our state legislators: We need your support more than ever. Every budget cut represents a child's lost opportunity. Every eliminated position is a dream deferred. We are not just talking about numbers on a spreadsheet — we are talking about the future of Stafford and the future of Virginia.

We desperately need:

Full restoration of the bipartisan General Assembly approved budget, eliminating the support cap which provides $18.8 million in funding for existing positions

Rejection of budget amendments that harm educational quality

Immediate legislative action to address local funding limitations

Comprehensive support for special education, mental health resources, and teacher retention

The Choice is Clear

Investing in education is not an expense; it is our most critical investment in Virginia's future. Our children are watching. Our community is waiting. Our message is simple: Fully and fairly fund our schools.

We urge every member of our community to contact our state delegates, senators, and governor before the General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday. Express the importance of sustainable funding for our schools. Stafford County’s students deserve access to the same educational opportunities as those in neighboring districts, and ensuring adequate resources is essential to supporting their success. Advocating for the restoration of the General Assembly-approved budget and a long-term solution to funding challenges will help maintain quality education for all students. We invite you to share your perspective with state leaders through calls, emails, or meetings so they understand the impact of these decisions on our schools and community.

Our children and our citizens deserve better.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”