FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Noah Morgan/Unsplash

Virginia parents weigh screen-time limits as schools expand classroom technology

By Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury

Hosted by the Balance Project and moderated by Amber Rhodes, Central Virginia community lead, the “Tech in Schools” discussion on Tuesday in Chesterfield County focused on building a purposeful, balanced, and developmentally appropriate approach to educational technology.

The discussion invited parents to share their perspectives and hear from local leaders, educators, and technology and health experts, including W. Monty Jones, VCU professor of education, and Angela Petry, a counselor and owner of Phoenix Behavioral Health LLC in Midlothian.

Petry compared giving young children extended screen time to handing a toddler a butcher’s knife, arguing that technology use should be limited according to a child’s age and developmental needs.

Court convicts former FBI worker for child abuse offenses (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/19/2026

Stafford County man who used to work for the FBI was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison for his involvement in child pornography.

Cary Andre Rue, 56, received the sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. He had more than 5,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his phone when it was seized in April by FBI agents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Those images included children as young as babies being sexually abused. They also included images of children being bound and forced into a variety of sexual acts, some involving animals. They also included men and women abusing prepubescent children. The images date back to November 2023.

$6 million Stradivarius violin thrills James Monroe students in music education series (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/19/2026

Classical music lovers will undoubtedly know the significance of the Stradivarius line of string instruments.

Renowned for their musical precision and rarity, these instruments are rarely seen by accomplished musicians, let alone played. Thanks to the Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra’s (FSO) Rising Stars series, a group of Fredericksburg students got the opportunity of a lifetime to see and hear one of the instruments played.

The series brings accomplished emerging international soloists to Fredericksburg and connects them with area students through educational experiences.

Spotsylvania approves Crossroads data center project (paywalled)

By Scott Shenk 11/19/2026

Spotsylvania County has another data center campus coming.

After a Tuesday night public hearing, the Board of Supervisors approved rezoning for the Crossroads Technology Campus, which will have 2.087 million square feet of data centers.

Supervisors Lori Hayes, Drew Mullins, Deborah Frazier and Tim McLaughlin approved the rezoning. Supervisors Chris Yakabouski, Jacob Lane and David Goosman dissented.

FABA and Mainstreet volunteers decorate 28 downtown Fredericksburg trees

By PLN News 11/19/2026

Volunteers from the FAB Foundation Community Engagement Committee, the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and Fredericksburg Mainstreet decorated 28 Christmas trees along Caroline Street, Princess Anne Street and Sophia Street in downtown Fredericksburg on Nov. 6.

Ten people took part. They gathered at 8:15 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Mainstreet office and finished by 10:15 a.m.

Erika Gray and Tammy Reid of the FAB Foundation Community Engagement Committee organized the effort with Christopher Allen and Kristen Reed of Fredericksburg Mainstreet.

Stafford Planning Commission recommends denial of 11 data center applications in 4-3 votes

By PLN News 11/19/2026

The Stafford County Planning Commission voted 4-3 early Thursday morning to recommend denial of all 11 related applications for large-scale data center projects covering Forest Lane, Sims Farm, Sisson North, and Sisson South.

The applications involved rezoning, comprehensive plan compliance reviews, and conditional use permits. Together the projects would total roughly 9 million square feet of data center space across about 1,400 acres in the George Washington District, largely outside the urban services area and including significant forest and agricultural land. The votes came after a lengthy public hearing and deliberation that stretched into the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2026.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Watkins, Leo Watkins, Phil Huber

Jensen Huang in 2018/Wikimedia Commons

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Hard to know what was weirder at the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Crossroads Data Center Campus hearing and pre-ordained vote Tuesday night—

Serial bigoted-social-media poster Drew Mullins (who recently wrote that U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico should “GFYS commie homo”) admonishing the Safeguard Spotsy crowd, a sea of mint-green t-shirts, to “turn the temperature down” and “be civil when we talk to each other”;

Board Chair Lori Hayes castigating State Delegate Nicole Cole in absentia for opposing the seven-building Crossroads monstrosity—and then patronizing the crowd with a combination civics lesson/coded plea for them not to vote her out of office;

The county official who a week earlier had been arrested and jailed for “simple assault against a family member” now sitting dead center in the hearing room, dispassionately answering technical questions from supervisors about the Crossroads development […]

READ ON

Leo Watkins, GUEST COLUMNIST

I’ve been thinking a lot about two Chamberlains lately—Joshua and Neville—and how the Democratic Party, and the country, needs one but is stuck, at least for the moment, with the other.

Joshua Chamberlain was a leader of men. No other way around it. Throughout his life, in times of crisis; other men looked to him for leadership and guidance. In battle, politics, and life.

Union hero at Little Round Top. Wounded at Fredericksburg. Showed respect during the surrender at Appomattox. College president, Medal of Honor winner, Maine governor.

Even in his old age, they chose him to stand between two warring sides of his own legislature to prevent bloodshed.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

A president does not need proof of espionage before taking precautions. He needs a credible warning.

I take that responsibility personally. During my military and federal civil-service careers, I held clearances ranging from Secret to Top Secret with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information, or SCI. Renewals and upgrades brought repeated investigations into my background.

In the private sector, I also served as my company’s security officer. Along with maintaining my own clearance, I managed the company’s Secret and Top Secret facility-clearance responsibilities. Inspections and renewals were recurring obligations, not occasional inconveniences.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Jeff McClain/Unsplash

Spanberger promises ‘swift corrective action’ in Albemarle school division

By DAVID VELAZQUEZ, Daily Progress (Metered Paywall - 25 articles a month)

The state is stepping in. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Wednesday that her administration will be assisting Albemarle County Public Schools with “swift corrective action” after the school division disclosed that social services background checks had not been properly conducted on more than 500 employees. That discovery prompted the division to close every single one of its schools and promise to keep them closed through the Thanksgiving holiday or until enough employees had been screened to resume classes in compliance with state law.

VPAP Visual General Assembly Districts Shift Left

The Virginia Public Access Project

There are six districts each in the House of Delegates and the state Senate where the 2026 U.S. House results favored a different party than that of the current incumbents. All 12 districts are currently held by Republicans. Compare the results from Nov. 3 congressional midterms with the results from the last General Assembly election for all 140 House and Senate districts.

House GOP to file bill requiring Virginia to join federal scholarship program

By ANDREW KERLEY, Virginia Scope

House Republicans announced their plans Wednesday to file legislation that would require Virginia to opt into the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program that Gov. Abigail Spanberger blocked the state from joining. “Virginia families deserve more opportunities, not fewer,” said House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore. Former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin started the process to enter the commonwealth into the program before his term ended, but Spanberger decided to not complete the final steps to finalize it before it launches at the beginning of 2027.

Spanberger details affordable housing legislative package

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

To help tackle Virginia’s affordable housing crisis, Gov. Abigail Spanberger will ask the General Assembly to clear the way to open unused, state-owned land for affordable housing. It’s part of a legislative package that also proposes a program to help heirs resolve property title tangles — particularly a challenge in rural Virginia and in traditionally Black neighborhoods — so people can stay in homes that may have been in their families for generations.

Louise Lucas’ cannabis business was selling illegal amounts of THC 2 years ago, inspectors found

By KATE SELTZER, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

Two years before the FBI raided The Cannabis Outlet, owned by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, the shop was selling products with more than the legal amount of THC. State inspectors informed the Portsmouth Police Department of the violations. That’s according to a July 2024 inspection report about the shop, obtained by The Virginian-Pilot via a Freedom of Information Act request, that detailed a number of state code violations, amounting to a $66,500 fine. Lucas ultimately signed a consent decree that stipulated that if she acknowledged there were violations and removed the offending products from the premises, she would have to pay just $10,000.

Virginia budget outlook: Strong revenues mask economic disparity

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia consumers are worried, but they’re still spending, especially if they have plenty of money. The stock market is generating gains that are swelling state income tax coffers. Housing is becoming unaffordable for many Virginians, but homeowners who are ready to sell are benefiting from rising sale prices. Wages are lagging the budget forecast and lagging the rate of inflation. Unemployment is below the national average, but the state lost jobs last year, and participation in the labor market is steadily dropping, potentially affecting income tax revenues withheld from paychecks. Yet, despite the mixed signals, Virginia’s revenues are outperforming the economic forecast ...

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