F REDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

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What’s on the horizon for Virginia’s healthcare landscape in 2027?

By Charlotte Rene Woods, Virginia Mercury 11/27/2026

As Virginia’s state lawmakers prepare for their 2027 legislative session, they’re also eyeing possible federal shifts in healthcare affordability and access, issues that defined congressional midterm elections and stand to impact state spending plans in the coming year.

“I think the American people sent a pretty darn strong message,” said Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, who chairs the chamber’s Education and Health Committee.

Healthcare leaders and researchers have predicted that the nation’s uninsured population would surge after Congress passed the reconciliation bill called H.R. 1 last summer. The bill entails forthcoming changes to Medicaid eligibility.

UMW medical school vision passes first hurdle; more to go (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/28/2026

After two years of efforts to create the vision, University of Mary Washington passed a resolution to create a new medical school in partnership with Mary Washington Healthcare. The new medical school would help address local medical needs as well as physician shortages.

In a statement, the university said, “With planning funding from the state this year, we’re creating the governance, legal, and regulatory framework required for a medical school, including accreditation strategy, academic affiliation agreements, faculty and residency alignment, and operational policies.”

On Nov. 20, the University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors passed a resolution approving a revision of the university’s mission statement, adding language to reference the new medical school and the university’s commitment to advancing the health of the communities it serves through medical education.

Small Business Saturday set to give Fredericksburg shoppers great deals (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/27/2026

After filling bellies with turkey, people quickly rebound the next day with a zest for deals found only on Black Friday. Big box stores start seeing their ledgers turn from red to black, hence the name.

Then, in 2010, small businesses entered the chat. Small Business Saturday reminded people that their local businesses often were overlooked as people rushed from store to store.

This year, Fredericksburg has a host of businesses offering discounts, goodies and giveaways to entice shoppers to spend some of their holiday cash at small shops.

New repository, techniques, resources and oversight hold keys to mining waste cleanup (paywalled)

By David McCumber Senior Reporter, Lee Enterprises 11/27/2026

The Navajo Nation has roughly 16 million cubic yards of contaminated uranium mining waste on its land — and too little money and too few affordable disposal options to get rid of it.

Stephen B. Etsitty believes a way forward could lie in the waste itself.

The executive director of the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency is pursuing a strategy that would combine a new waste repository in New Mexico with technology to separate uranium and other radioactive materials from mine waste.

Colonial Forge vying for 2nd state appearance in 3 seasons (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/27/2026

New head coach? New quarterback? No problem.

Colonial Forge football hasn’t skipped a beat since Earl Moore took over in the spring, solidifying itself as the team to beat in the Commonwealth District and among all Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 6B programs.

The Eagles currently sit at 11-1, holding the region’s No. 1 seed after winning the district outright this season.

Spotsylvania school board member Rita Daniels files for 2028 presidential run, notes Gaza suffering

By PLN News 11/27/2026

Dr. Lorita “Rita” C. Daniels, the Salem District member of the Spotsylvania County School Board and former board chair, has formally entered the 2028 presidential race as a Democrat.

Daniels, who previously ran for the U.S. Senate in Virginia before withdrawing, filed a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Nov. 19, 2026. Her principal campaign committee, “The Presidential Campaign of Dr. Lorita Daniels for America 2028,” registered in early October. No fundraising totals have been reported yet.

In an announcement message, Daniels framed the race around service, prevention of crises, and national character.

Small Business Saturday events span Occoquan, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Stafford this weekend

By PLN News 11/27/2026

In Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Main Street is marking Small Business Saturday with early-bird specials from 8 to 10 a.m., free hot-cocoa and tote-bag stations while supplies last, and a free holiday trolley running 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. between the Fall Hill and VRE parking lots and the downtown shopping district.

Stafford County’s Economic Development office is running its second Shop Small Stafford campaign. Shoppers register for a free digital passport at shopsmallstaffordva.com, then scan QR codes at participating storefronts or market booths on Nov. 28. Each check-in earns an entry to win one $1,000 gift card or one of two $500 gift cards, redeemable at a participating business of the winner’s choice. More than 40 businesses are listed. A companion Shop Small Market with home-based and online vendors runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 610 Commuter Lot (163 Staffordboro Blvd), organized with Long Family Markets.

ADVANCE READS

Patrick Neustatter, Phil Huber, Steve Watkins

Patrick Neustatter, SPECIAL to THE ADVANCE

Before I came to America, I held a typical British view of Americans. Prince Harry said it best in his memoir, Spare: Americans are “too loud, too rich, too happy, too confident, too direct, and too honest.” (Although, in this political climate, I’m not so sure about “too honest.”)

I have now lived in the U.S. for more than 40 years and I still have no answer to why America is the only country in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that does not have universal healthcare.

Why are Americans willing to live with a system that is so wildly expensive? Why do so many people fail to receive the care they need, or go bankrupt when they do?

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

If you support banning AR-15-style rifles, explain what your proposal would accomplish, how it would work and what would happen to firearms already owned.

If you oppose a ban, explain which safeguards you would support and what evidence suggests they would reduce harm.

Neither position should end the conversation. Each should begin an explanation.

READ ON

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Deuntay Diggs posted a 50-minute livestream video on Facebook the day before Thanksgiving lambasting The FXBG Advance for our reporting about behind-the-scenes information-sharing between Diggs and data center attorney Charlie Payne.

The Advance article, which you can read HERE, was published Monday afternoon, November 23, and headlined “Stafford Board of Supervisors Chair Scrambles to Justify Secret Emails With Data Center Attorney: Messages Meant to Refute Environmental Expert’s Health and Safety Concerns.”

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

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Virginia delays enforcement of Medicaid work requirement

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia is signing up for a new, short-term delay in the Medicaid work requirements set by President Donald Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced. The move delays the effective date of the work requirements from Jan. 1, 2027, to June 30, 2027. Virginia is opting into the new “hold harmless” period detailed in a U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidance document published earlier this month.

Virginia Supreme Court rules felons can be stripped of gun rights only if they are a danger to others

By PETER DUJARDIN AND NORI LEYBENGRUB, Virginian-Pilot (Metered Paywall - 2 articles a month)

The Virginia Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down a ruling that calls into question Virginia’s lifetime gun ban for those convicted of non-violent felonies. The high court did not entirely toss the state’s restrictions on felons owning guns. But justices said the law was unconstitutionally applied to a Frederick County man, given that his prior felonies did not show him to be a danger to society. As a result of Wednesday’s ruling, experts said, charging a person with “possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon” will be more challenging for prosecutors. Defendants, the new ruling states, cannot be stripped of their gun rights unless a court concludes that they are a danger to others — such as by committing a violent crime.

Warner warns of ‘very dangerous spot’ Trump put country in with Nvidia scandal

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., warned this week that President Donald Trump has put the country “in a very dangerous spot” by personally intervening with a publicly traded company to force the reinstatement of disgraced Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang after his extramarital affairs with a woman reportedly connected to Chinese intelligence and other subordinate employees in violation of corporate rules. Warner, currently vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and its likely next chairman in January, declined Tuesday to draw conclusions about potential national security risks posed by Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese woman whom U.S. intelligence reportedly has said may have ties to China’s military.

Tribes extend Virginia’s 349th tax tribute to female leaders

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Sometimes, even with the 349th repeat of a much-loved Virginia tradition, some things are new. This year’s tax tribute from the Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes, as called for under the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation, was presented to Virginia’s first woman governor. And it included a new reminder that it was Cockacoeske, the weroansqua or queen of the Pamunkey, whose diplomacy secured peace on the Virginia Peninsula with the treaty.

Inside a Virginia juvenile detention center, families reunite over a Thanksgiving meal

By JUAN BENN JR., Washington Post (Metered Paywall - 3 articles a month)

Before Sajah Taylor started working at the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center, she was sent there as a teenager. Taylor’s home life led to trouble, she said. The Lorton, Virginia, native wound up at local group homes and the center, which allowed her to earn visits home and connect with a therapist. At the time, what Taylor said she needed most was “to see that somebody was waiting for me to come home, somebody was actually cheering me on.” She got that one Thanksgiving during a visit from her mother on family day, an hours-long, monthly reunification event for families and their incarcerated loved ones, all between the ages of 10 and 21.

Asked about Iran-Contra, Reagan joked about pardoning a turkey. A tradition followed.

By GREY BATTLE, Washington Post (Metered Paywall - 3 articles a month)

President Ronald Reagan would have preferred to keep the focus on Hawaiian Charlie, the 55-pound broad breasted white tom presented to him by the National Turkey Federation during Thanksgiving week in 1987 in the Rose Garden. But reporters had questions. Lt. Col. Oliver North and former national security adviser John Poindexter were soon to be indicted for their roles in the Iran-contra scandal. If they were convicted, ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson asked, would Reagan pardon them? “Sam, that’s a question no one can answer,” Reagan yelled back. Several reporters shouted that no, Reagan could.

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