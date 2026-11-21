FREDLINES

Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Damian Santos/Unsplash

Local news site hits up city for $25K ad deal

By PLN News 11/20/2026

The Fredericksburg Free Press covers city government and says its job is to report the news fairly. Now the online news site has come to the city’s Economic Development Authority with an unsolicited proposal: $25,000 a year for marketing and sponsored content.

The board took up the proposal on Nov. 9 but did not approve or reject it. It instead directed its Marketing & Promotions committee to meet with Free Press representatives and bring options back before a December or January meeting.

The written proposal, presented by Josh Summits, director of the city’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, asks for $15,000 for an EDA marketing and promotion program and $10,000 for EDA participation in “Biz Beat Pitch,” a Free Press entrepreneurship feature.

Fredericksburg utility customers move to monthly bills by December

By PLN News 11/20/2026

All City of Fredericksburg utility accounts will move to monthly billing by December, so customers will get 12 statements in 2027 instead of six.

The change does not raise utility rates, the city said. Some customers may still get a bimonthly statement while accounts are aligned with the new cycle, and residents are encouraged to check their account and contact information and review payment options.

Virginia House Republicans plan to require Spanberger to opt into federal scholarship credit

By PLN News 11/20/2026

Virginia House Republicans plan to introduce legislation requiring Gov. Abigail Spanberger to complete the state’s participation in a federal scholarship tax credit program, The Center Square reported.

Qualifying cash donations made starting Jan. 1 will be eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 per eligible taxpayer, according to the IRS.

The governor’s office told The Center Square on Monday that the administration had yet to see evidence that the program would benefit Virginia’s public school students.

Fredericksburg auction block memorial aims for 2028 debut

By Adele Uphaus 11/20/2026

There has been a “pause” in communication about plans for a memorial at the former site of the slave auction block in downtown Fredericksburg, acknowledged Svetlana Legetic, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

“We promise to continue communicating,” Legetic said on Wednesday night at a gathering at FAM to provide an update on the memorial. “We know there has been a pause. But now comes the fun and terrifying part.”

Early this year, artist Eto Otitigbe and the team from his E O Studios presented their design for a memorial at the intersection of William and Charles streets, where the slave auction block stood until 2020, at four community meetings — two virtual and two in-person — and to City Council at its March 10 work session.

On a mission: UMW officially establishes Mary Washington College of Medicine

By Joey LoMonaco 11/20/2026

The new mission statement reads: “Located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the University of Mary Washington is a premier public liberal arts and sciences university where teaching and learning are the foundation of a community dedicated to the creation and exploration of knowledge through free inquiry, integrity, and service. Based on this foundation, the University advances the education and health of the communities it serves. We prepare engaged and thriving citizens.”

The board approved the resolution for the medical school after returning from an hour-long closed session, during which they consulted with legal counsel.

The resolution references a growing statewide physician shortage and outlines a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) program that will “emphasize primary care, maternal health, and rural and underserved medicine.” The Mary Washington College of Medicine, it states, will aim to recruit 80 percent Virginia students in each class and hopes to grow from 50 to 100 students per class over its first six years.

Construction underway on new performing arts wing at North Stafford High School

By Adele Uphaus 11/20/2026

According to the current capital improvement plan, North Stafford lacks a dedicated orchestra classroom and has only one drama classroom, compared to two at other high schools. This creates “parity challenges” for performing arts students who attend the school, which was built in 1981.

In 2017, the school division assessed the condition of the performing arts wing, and the school board first approved putting the project on the capital improvement plan in 2020.

The new performing arts wing, which is scheduled to open in August 2028, will add 6,598 square feet to the school. Estimated at $8.2 million, the project will also include 6,662 square feet of light renovation and 7,172 square feet of heavy renovation work to the existing space.

Grand jury indicts teen in Spotsylvania shooting case (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/20/2026

A Spotsylvania teenager accused of shooting into a car full of other teens earlier this year during a botched marijuana deal was indicted this week by a county grand jury.

Dereon S. Gibson, 17, is charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, abduction with the intent to gain pecuniary benefit, conspiracy to commit robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in juvenile detention, but is being tried as an adult.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Spotsylvania Detective Renee Jacques, the incident occurred early June 1 on Summerfield Court in the county. A group of four teens had driven there to meet with another teen who was supposed to sell them marijuana.

Spotsylvania man indicted on 41 charges of child sex abuse (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/20/2026

A 48-year-old Spotsylvania man was indicted this week on 41 felony charges accusing him of sexually molesting a child or children repeatedly for at least a dozen years starting in 2003.

Paul Matthew White is charged with rape and multiple counts of sodomy, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery. He was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Most of the charges carry potential life sentences. Details are scarce, but court records indicate that the alleged offenses occurred between 2003 and 2015. The victim or victims were under the age of 13 during most of the incidents, while the later offenses took place when the victim was between 13 and 17.

Chancellor head football coach Dawes resigns after 2 seasons (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/20/2026

hancellor head football coach Adwela Dawes is stepping down after leading the program for two seasons.

Dawes and Chancellor athletic director Matt Bestick confirmed the resignation to The Free Lance-Star on Friday afternoon.

“It was a pleasure coaching some kids that have some futures playing on Saturdays,” Dawes told The Free Lance-Star. “I’m thankful for my time with them and I got to be extremely close with them. ... I really enjoyed the opportunity to develop some great young men.”

Brooke Point football reaches first region final since 2016 (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/20/2026

Brooke Point’s defense is described internally as “Alcatraz,” the infamous island just offshore from San Francisco that served as a federal prison for decades.

Like Alcatraz, the Black-Hawks aimed to lock Battlefield up during Friday’s Virginia High School League Region 6B semifinal clash in Stafford.

After trailing 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, Brooke Point shut down the Bobcats the rest of the way in a 27-14 victory as the Black-Hawks advanced to their first regional final since 2016.

Living History Club takes a stand against legislative changes impacting their future

By Onnalee Slaten 10/20/2026

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), introduced in September 2026, aims to reform certain federal historical and environmental review processes to expedite government projects, with an emphasis on energy-related projects.

The bill would also significantly change Section 106 of the NHPA, which requires projects involving federal land or funding to undergo a review process to limit any damage done to historic resources.

On Oct. 27, the UMW Living History Club organized an advocacy night against BAAJA and the changing of Section 106.

The advocacy night featured letter writing to representatives and writing pro- 106 messages with sidewalk chalk on College Avenue by the CRUC. While only a few people attended, there are many students on campus who have provided support and joined other efforts against the changing of this legislation.

ADVANCE READS

Steve Rabson, Bay News, Phil Huber

State Capital of Rhode Island/Spencer Liao, Unsplash

Steve Rabson, GUEST COLUMNIST

From 2001 to 2011, I volunteered once a week as an escort for patients and staff at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Providence. The clinic was besieged daily by anti-abortion protesters shouting slogans and carrying signs who harassed anyone approaching the entrance. They arrived in sound trucks carrying giant pictures of infant body parts dripping with blood. After several incidents when they attempted to block people from entering the clinic, a safe zone was created where we were assigned to escort patients and staff walking from the parking lot across the street to the clinic entrance.

Nevertheless, protesters still tried to stop or waylay people on their way to the entrance. Occasionally, women would yell back at the protesters that they were not there for an abortion since the clinic also provided mammograms and other health services. But some younger patients who looked to be in their teens were in tears as they made their way from the parking lot to the clinic entrance.

READ ON

Daily Stories About the Chesapeake Bay from BAY NEWS

Headlines

Chesapeake’s microplastic problem not going away, study shows

Bay Journal



Solomons Jeweler Celebrates the Beauty of the Bay—and Boating

Chesapeake Bay Magazine



Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival Returns to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum November 21

Eye on Annapolis (Md.)



Microplastics found everywhere sampled in Chesapeake Bay watershed

The Baltimore (Md.) Sun

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Marco Rubio holds two of the most consequential jobs in American government: secretary of state and national security adviser. He has accepted extraordinary responsibility for American diplomacy and national security. He must answer for the results.

For anyone considering Rubio as a future president, this is an audition. Is this how he would run our country?

Rubio does not control Donald Trump. But he cannot claim the stature of his offices while escaping responsibility for policies he supports and administers.

READ ON

STATE OF THE STATE

VaNews/VIRGINIA PUBLIC ACCESS PROJECT

Stephen Poore/Unsplash

Sen. Lucas says job losses and inflation putting pressure on state budget

By DAVE RESS, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Inflation and job losses are weighing on Virginia’s economy, Senate Finance Committee chair Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, warned as she opened the group’s annual retreat Thursday. Even so, the committee still expects the General Assembly will have more resources available to meet state needs for the current fiscal year. That’s due to spending by higher-income Virginians, as well as the estimated taxes they send in thanks to stock market profits and the above-average pay increases they’ve been seeing.

Congressman McGuire calls for FBI investigation into Albemarle schools

By DAKOTA GRIFFIN, WVIR-TV

Congressman John McGuire is calling for state and federal authorities to investigate Albemarle County Public Schools after the division discovered it failed to complete required Child Protective Services registry screenings for more than 500 employees. The Republican congressman, who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, spoke with 29News on Thursday, Nov. 19, following the announcement that ACPS would close schools through Thanksgiving break. “It’s outrageous. It’s disappointing. It’s dangerous. And it was preventable. It seems to be a pattern with the Albemarle County school system,” McGuire said.

Two Va. senators poised to lead committees after long wait

By MICHAEL MARTZ, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Virginia is about to achieve a distinction it hasn’t held since the last year that Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr. served in the U.S. Senate more than 60 years ago. Both of Virginia’s senators — Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — are likely to lead Senate committees when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3. Warner, who just won his fourth and likely final term, is expected to regain the chairmanship of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which he led before Republicans gained control of the Senate in 2024. Kaine, who won his third term two years ago, said Thursday that there is “a good likelihood” that he will become chairman of the Senate Budget Committee ...

Roanoke seeks two-year statewide data center moratorium as part of legislative wish list

By SAMANTHA VERRELLI, Cardinal News

The Roanoke City Council is asking state legislators to support a two-year moratorium on new data centers. And in an initial response, two Roanoke Valley legislators say the growth of data centers in Virginia is happening too fast. Southwest and Southside and other projects in the general region have been announced in Roanoke, Russell, Wythe, Pittsylvania, Appomattox and Botetourt counties, at least. The council’s request, approved as a part of the city’s 2027 legislative agenda this week, asks for the moratorium “until public health and consumer protection standards are adopted to address impacts on energy and water use, drinking water, air and water quality, utility rates, agriculture, parks, historic sites, forests and infrastructure.”

VDH continues search for source of salmonella in oysters

By PAMELA D’ANGELO, WVTF-FM

In early October, the Virginia Department of Health closed an estuary in the Northern Neck to shellfish harvesting after 28 people in multiple states, including Virginia, were sickened, some hospitalized, by a rare form of salmonella. 11 people said they ate raw oysters. VDH traced seven of the 11 cases to a single company in Virginia. But the search continues for the source of the outbreak. The latest test results found salmonella in all oyster meat samples taken from five leases, three are licensed to the Little Wicomico Oyster Company, the other two are B & L Farms and Stuart Deihl. The samples were from oysters grown in cages near the mouth of the Little Wicomico River, an estuary just below where the Potomac River empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

Taylor joins congressional opposition to Dominion-NextEra merger

By BRANDON JARVIS, Virginia Scope

Rep.-elect Shannon Taylor is adding her voice to the opposition to Dominion Energy’s proposed $67 billion merger with Florida-based NextEra Energy, urging Virginia regulators to reject the deal as concerns mount over its potential long-term costs to customers. Taylor, a Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, said the proposed merger would not benefit her constituents and could expose them to significant cost increases despite provisions in the agreement intended to provide rate relief.

Sen. Tim Kaine says he will force votes on human rights consequences of U.S. policies in Russia

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says he will force a vote on the Senate floor in the coming weeks to require President Donald Trump’s administration to calculate the human rights consequences of its policies in Russia. Kaine [was set to introduce] the resolution on Thursday under an arcane provision of a foreign policy law that allows any senator to trigger a vote requiring a report on a country’s human rights practices. His measure would request more information about the effects of a diesel deal with Russia that was struck by the Republican president in October and that waived sanctions against Moscow and allowed for the sale of millions of tons of the fuel.

Vindman credits Spanberger for Democratic candidates’ success

By ESTHER CIAMMACHILLI AND JACKSON SINNENBERG, WAMU-FM

Democrats around the county won by large margins in this year’s midterm elections, achieving the highest popular vote share in Congress for a party since the 1970s. Rep. Eugene Vindman credits his and other Democrats’ success in Virginia to the momentum built by Governor Abigail Spanberger. Spanberger led Democrats in Virginia to an overall statewide win of 15 points in 2025, campaigning on affordability issues and against the federal job cuts coming out of Washington.

Federal commission grants certificate for Mountain Valley Pipeline capacity expansion

By NICK GILMORE AND ROXY TODD, WVTF-FM

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a permit for what’s known as MVP Boost – a project meant to expand the capacity of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The certificate would allow developers to build a compressor station in Elliston – right near the Montgomery and Roanoke County lines. FERC Chairman Laura Swett says the additional capacity of natural gas that MVP Boost would provide is essential to maintain reliable and cost-effective electricity generation.

Google awards $3.9M in Virginia watershed grants

By KATE ANDREWS, Virginia Business

Google, which has received criticism and concern over its data centers’ projected water use, announced Thursday that it will provide $3.9 million in grants intended to improve Virginia’s water resources in areas where it runs data centers. According to Google, these projects, which would be near its Richmond-area and Northern Virginia data centers under construction and in operation, will “directly support the company’s ambition to replenish more water than it consumes by 2030.”

Spanberger opens 2026 tourism summit at Kalahari

By PILAR DAVIS, Free Lance-Star (Metered Paywall - 10 articles a month)

The new jewel of Spotsylvania, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, hosted the annual tourism conference on Thursday. More than 600 tourism professionals attended from across the Commonwealth for the 2026 VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit, which was headlined by remarks from Governor Abigail Spanberger.

Resort Connected to Jim Justice Ordered to Pay $52 Million for Defaulting on Pandemic Loan

By TYLER SPENCE, The Washington Sun (Subscription Required)

A federal judge ordered The Greenbrier Resort, partially owned by the family of West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice, to repay $35 million in Main Street Lending Program funding, plus $17 million in interest, for defaulting on the loan. The ruling on the unpaid pandemic loan is another chapter in the Justice family’s nearly 20-year ownership of the storied resort, which has also been mired in what the billionaire lawmaker recently described as “a highly complex legal dispute” over the resort’s future.

ATCC unveils $55M biomanufacturing center in Prince William County

By CAMERON DELEAN, Inside NOVA

ATCC celebrated the opening of a 50,000-square-foot biomanufacturing center along University Boulevard in Manassas Thursday, expanding U.S.-based production of biological materials used in research, product development and public health preparedness. The Centennial Biomanufacturing Center represents an investment of more than $55 million by ATCC – which stands for American Type Culture Collection – supplemented by federal and state funding. The facility is expected to create up to 75 full-time jobs and provide government, academic and industry partners with a domestic source of biological materials.

Metro considers service cuts, fare hikes to help close $100M-plus budget gap

By LIAM SCOTT, Washington Post (Metered Paywall - 3 articles a month)

To help close a more than $130 million funding gap, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is considering significant service cuts and higher fare hikes than previously proposed. Among the cuts under consideration: eliminating or reducing the frequency of some bus routes, halting 24-hour service on 17 bus routes and adjusting weekend hours for rail, according to Metro documents outlining the proposals.

Washington and Lee hires law firm to review law school’s admissions policies after revelation

By MEGHAN MANGRUM, Cardinal News

Washington and Lee University’s president and board of trustees only learned last month about a law school student’s history of sexual misconduct, but law school admissions officials knew before the student had even enrolled, a university spokesperson said Thursday. The university has hired a law firm to investigate the law school’s admissions process, policies and procedures following the news that the school admitted the student despite knowing he had been found responsible for sexual misconduct at another university.

‘We worked behind the scenes with the police’: How Flock is lobbying against bans

By ALFRED NG, Politico

Flock Safety has spent millions lobbying governments to keep its cameras on the road. But its most effective campaigns aren’t coming from a K Street shop — they’re coming from unofficial partnerships with local police. Sheriffs, police chiefs and other law enforcement leaders have joined Flock’s influence network, as local, state and federal lawmakers face growing pressure to ban the company’s automated license plate readers over surveillance and privacy concerns. ... POLITICO spoke with eight lawmakers in Virginia, Nevada, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Missouri who faced opposition from law enforcement to their proposals regulating Flock and other license plate readers. They criticized the company’s alliance with local law enforcement as giving it an unfair advantage over their constituents’ privacy and surveillance concerns.

Microplastics documented throughout the Chesapeake Bay

By KATHERINE HAFNER, WHRO

Microplastics are everywhere. Researchers estimate up to 40 million metric tons of the tiny pieces of plastic are released each year globally. They have been discovered in some of the world’s most remote corners, such as Arctic glaciers and the deep-sea Mariana Trench. Local officials now have confirmation of their presence closer to home: A new study from Environment America found microplastics throughout the sprawling Chesapeake Bay watershed. The organization tested 15 waterways. “Every single one of those sites had microplastics in them,” said Elly Wilson, director of the nonprofit’s state branch, Environment Virginia.

Henrico, Cumberland have no water agreement for proposed Dominion gas plant

By SEAN JONES, Richmond Times-Dispatch (Subscription Required)

Henrico County says it has no agreement to supply water for Dominion Energy’s proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Cumberland, even though its Cobbs Creek Reservoir was identified as the water source for up to a reported 2 million gallons per day to run the facility. The unresolved question puts a spotlight on a long-discussed arrangement between the two counties: Henrico built a major reservoir in Cumberland County to secure its own long-term drinking-water supply, while a proposed agreement dating back more than a decade contemplated allowing Cumberland to draw some of that water.

Henrico uses data center taxes to produce affordable housing. Two years in, it’s helped 108 new homeowners.

By HAIDYN BROCKELMAN, The Richmonder

Buying a new home for $269,500 seems too good to be true in this economy, but in Henrico County, new homeowners are helped out by an unorthodox funding stream: the taxes collected on data centers. The county announced its plan in July 2024, and it earned national attention, including a piece in Time magazine. As data centers become increasingly controversial, officials have said the goal isn’t to change public perception of the facilities, but to ensure the money is put to good use.

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