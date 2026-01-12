Advance Afternoon News
This evening, previews of Tuesday's Stafford School Board Meeting the Board of Supervisors' meeting in Spotsylvania, plus a look at what to expect when the General Assembly gavels in Wednesday.
What to watch as Virginia’s 2026 General Assembly returns to Richmond
By Markus Schmidt, Nathaniel Cline, Shannon Heckt and Charlotte Rene Woods
With Spanberger taking office, lawmakers reconvene this week to tackle abortion, voting rights, redistricting and a new state budget amid fiscal headwinds.
Stafford School Board January 13 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
Meeting agenda includes organizational business and presentation of the fiscal year 2025 comprehensive financial report.
MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meeting
By Martin Davis
The Board’s reorganization meeting begins at 5:00 in the Board Room at 9104 Courthouse Road.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”