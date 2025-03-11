Advance Evening News
This evening, a new report from the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors shows higher prices - but the real concern is what may come; our cell phone forum; and a preview of the HD 65 race.
ANALYSIS - An Unsettled, Pricey Housing Market
By Martin Davis
High prices and low offerings continue on the housing front, but the more-worrying trends have to do with the overall turmoil in the U.S. economy at the moment.
PUBLIC FORUM INVITATION: Cell Phone Bans and Schools (Rescheduled)
With snow storms out of the picture, our public discussion about cell phone bans and schools has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 19. Sign up, now!
Election Guide 2025: House District 65
HD 65 includes Fredericksburg, and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
