Advance Friday Morning News
It's May 8, 2026. Today, Bruce Saller on savings from Dominion, Donnie Johnson on four Virginias, a set of triplets in Stafford, and Hailey's roundup of what to do this weekend - Hint: There's a lot.
ECONOMIC CENTS: Dominion Energy Rebates
By Bruce Saller
Rebates and audits from Dominion can lower the cost of upgrading equipment and deliver free energy efficient items to Dominion customers’ homes.
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OPINION: West, North, South, and East Virginia?
By Donnie Johnston
It could start a trend that puts an end to all this hate and distrust we are living with.
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The Rickord Triplets Bring Energy, Excitement to Education Work
By Martin Davis
The triplets share a passion for working with special education students.
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What to Do This Weekend
By Hailey Zeller
May 8 - May 11
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