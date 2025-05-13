Advance Morning News
It's Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Today, former CD-7 Republican primary candidate Cameron Hamilton ousted at FEMA, turbulence in the housing market, and a preview of Spotsylvania's BOS meeting.
Cameron Hamilton Gets the Boot for Speaking the Truth
By Hilary Holladay
Acting head of FEMA loses job after expressing support for disaster relief agency
Read the full story
More Homes for Sale, No Relief on Pricing
By Martin Davis
April brings mixed indicators for the local real estate market. Buyers will be paying more, even as more homes become available. Whether this spells better days ahead or trouble is unknown.
Read the full story
Meeting Preview: Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors
By Martin Davis
Meeting agenda and Documents for the May 13, 2025 meeting.
Read the full story
