It's Saturday, February 1, 2025, and the First Day of Black History Month. Today's stories feature Craig Vasey on Critical Race Theory, a classic movie review, and the best of the week.
Black History Month Quote
Today, and every day during the month of February, the Advance will feature a quote by a prominent Black thinker in honor of Black History Month.
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that."
- Martin Luther King Jr. in Strength to Love, 1963
It’s Time to Move Beyond Fear
By Craig Vasey
Critical Race Theory isn't scary; that so many misunderstand CRT, is.
The Night of the Hunter
By Alan Herrmann
Noir meets Southern Gothic with a dose of fairy tale.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
