Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, April 27, 2025. This morning, reviews of “Bibliophobia” and "Who Is Government?"; Drew Gallagher on friendships over hill and dale; Clay Jones on "The Birds"!; and this week's obituaries.
Sunday Books & Culture
Edited by Vanessa Sekinger
This week’s page reviews Sarah Chihaya’s “Bibliophobia,” a memoir of books that can ruin or heal, and Michael Lewis' "Who Is Government?", a rousing defense of public service.
Friendship Over Hill and Dale
By Drew Gallagher
Quality friendships are the mark of healthy life, and Drew looks at the characteristics of healthy friendships (as defined by a Harvard study) as only Drew can do.
The Birds!
By Clay Jones
Don’t feed the birds! Wait, you can feed the birds. Well, some of the birds. But you’d never know that from a recent announcement sent out by Fredericksburg city. And Clay Jones took notice.
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Obits for the week of April 19 - 25.
