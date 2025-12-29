Advance Morning News
It's Monday, December 29: Day 4 of our year-end look at 2025's defining stories. Today, the category is K-12 public education. We also visit the 25 uplifting stories of the year. And a public notice.
Editor’s Note: The Advance is announcing the ten biggest stories of the year, with the top story announced on January 1, 2026. The Advance is only publishing the morning edition today through January 1.
No. 4: Best of 2025: K-12 Public Education
By Adele Uphaus
A look at the year in local education reporting, and our choice for top education story of the year.
Read more
All That Went Right in 2025
By Martin Davis
Read the full list
Public Notice
Public Notice of Local Democratic Committee Reorganizations
Read the public notice
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”