Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Name

TITLE

Email Name

It’s easy to get lost in all the difficulties 2025 brought, and all too easy to forget what went right, brought hope, and inspired us to be better people.

Here’s a look at 25 things the Advance reported on this year that show the strength of our region and the people in it.

Courtland High School has built a community culture that not only builds successful young adults, but it brings many of them back as teachers to ensure the schools’ future stays strong.

Eleven-year-old Ava Lester raised just over $3,500 for pediatric cancer treatment at her LemonAid stand on Sunday afternoon—exceeding her goal by $3,000.

23. $1 Million Gifts Strengthened Local Communities

The Advance reported on not one, not two, but three $1 million gifts that will be used to strengthen our region.

The University of Mary Washington is positioning itself to become one of the leaders in the AI discussion by launching the Center for AI and the Liberal Arts at UMW. Professor Anand Rao will head this project and is himself an emerging leader in discussing how we “take the best of AI and the humanities and blend them together so that the humanities are shaping the growth of AI in an ethical and humanistic way,” Rao told the Advance in a phone interview.

The most heavily traveled bridge in the region got a long-overdue upgrade to ensure ongoing safe passage.

For the men of the Mike 3-1 Marines, the months in Vietnam stay with them, but they’re finally telling their stories for others, and for themselves. And in so doing, they are teaching how to deal with difficulty.

The Virginia Legislature may not yet be onboard, but a local singer has written what should become Virginia’s state song.

Susan Sigmon, Justice Services director at Empowerhouse, is already a hero to the hundreds of local domestic violence survivors she has accompanied and advocated for on their journey through the court system. On Tuesday, Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares, put a statewide spotlight on Sigmon’s 13 years of service by honoring her with the “Unsung Hero” award.

During the last two weeks of June last year, there were 52 eviction hearings scheduled in Spotsylvania General District Court. During the same period this year, there were 139 hearings scheduled—a 167% increase. A new pilot program that launches tomorrow aims to prevent at least a handful of the increasing number of low-income Spotsylvania families who are the defendants in these hearings from being branded with what Ann Kloeckner, executive director of Legal Aid Works, calls “the Scarlet E”—eviction.

Joseph Braggs drove all night from his home in Georgia to attend Wednesday morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Walker-Grant Middle School.

At a time that more families than ever are struggling, the nonprofit sector is stepping up to fill the need.

Grant from Captain Planet Foundation and Cox Enterprises will help maintain the garden and establish an after-school cooking club.

The classification of colleges and universities by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Learning may sound like a yawner of a subject and quintessentially higher-ed insider baseball. And often, it is. A new announcement from Germanna Community College, however, that the school’s been named one of the nation’s Opportunity Colleges and Universities by Carnegie and ACE packs all the punch of a walk-off grand slam homerun at National’s Park.

For Kids and Parents, the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus is a Fun Way to Get to School

Stafford RISE has been around for almost two years, and in that time, the coalition has learned that there’s no one way to minister to the county’s unhoused and precariously housed population. Since July of 2023, the coalition—which is made up of individuals, nonprofits, churches, and government organizations—has been bringing aid and resources to the unhoused population clustered around the hotels and motels on U.S. 17 once a month. This model now provides resources—food, clothing, a mobile health clinic—to between 80 and 120 people in the southern part of the county, said Steven Curtis, a sergeant in the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

When her father, Justin, says “10 minutes,” 13-year-old Penelope transforms from carefree to laser-focused. Everything one needs to know about her commitment to racing is in her eyes.

New Vision Community Outreach Association, a new Fredericksburg area nonprofit dedicated to addressing food insecurity, is only four months old, but already “business is booming,” founder Rodney Blake said. “It’s rough out there,” Blake added. He and co-founder Sophia Blake represented their organization at Tuesday’s second annual Community Connections Expo. The event, hosted by Fredericksburg Area Health and Support Services, brought together a host of local community organizations—and showed that as hard as things may be, help is also out there.

Cora Shields may be young—a junior at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania—but she already knows one of the keys to happiness. The simple act of helping someone else “can really turn a bad day around,” she said. This holiday season, Cora and the nonprofit she founded, Helping Hands in Healthcare, want to help hospitalized children and teens by providing them with small toys, activities, snacks, and encouraging notes.

Last summer, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank served more than 197,000 meals—a huge increase from the 9,500 served during the summer of 2019. That expansion is due to the hard work of volunteers, partners, and staff members Carey Sealy and Curtis Dickerson—and for their efforts, they have been recognized by No Kid Hungry as national “Summer Hunger Heroes.”

Multiple local organizations and businesses came together this week to install a hot water heater and HVAC system for a Marine Corps veteran.

In the face of a community’s losses, one parent found a way to remember, and heal.

Budget season has been bloody in Spotsylvania the past several years. New Superintendent Clint Mitchell, however, is confident that this year both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board are on a more productive path.

Within a few hours of publishing a Facebook post asking for donations of instruments for the after-school guitar club he hoped to establish, Peter Mealy had received 14 acoustic guitars and $1,100.

The “Shell” for the first of several data centers at the Cosner Tech Campus is nearing completion — it’s taken 900 workers and 1,000,000 work hours to get it to this point.

In a year that saw hatred and vile hurled at immigrants in a way not seen in a century, we were reminded how vital and truly “American” our immigrants are to our nation.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”