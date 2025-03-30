Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, March 30, 2025. The Editor-in-Chief explores civil society, Drew begs for the Hall of Fame; Clay finds a goose; a Letter to the Editor; and this past week's obituaries.
Sunday Books & Culture - The Big Idea
By Martin Davis
At a time public discourse is at an all-time low, a classic look at how one writer struggled to connect with Indians can lead us to better understand one another.
Read the full story
Keeping up the Tyroneses: The One about Tennis
By Drew Gallagher
This week, Drew continues to chase his dream of entering his high school's Hall of Fame. Seriously ...
Read the full story
POLITICAL CARTOON: Thanks to DOGE, Friends of the Rappahannock Craps Out
It’s been a tough week in Fredericksburg, as government cuts affected some of our area’s most important organizations. Both the food bank and two local school districts may face devastating cuts this year. Another group being affected, the Friends of the Rappahannock took a direct hit. Clay brings his distinctive eye to this event.
View the Political Cartoon
Letter to the Editor
A writer challenges Stafford's Board of Supervisors to "choose your hard."
Read the Letter
Obituaries
Obituaries for the week of March 22 - 28, 2025.
Read the Obits
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”