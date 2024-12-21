Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, December 21, 2024, and today's issue features a look at two classic Scrooges, the pressing challenge of healthcare, and the best stories of the week.
For-profit Medical Insurance Industry Supports Bottom Lines, Not Patients
By Jay Brock
While stuck in traffic the other day, I turned on a news channel on my radio, where the young hostess was discussing with a couple of guests the recent shooting of a health insurance industry CEO, and the subsequent outpouring of rage across the nation on social media aimed directly at a health insurance system that most Americans clearly find unsatisfactory.
Alastair Sim and George C. Scott: Ebenezer Scrooges for the Ages
By Alan Herrmann
Charles Dickens’ holiday ghost story A Christmas Carol has been filmed dozens of times since 1901. The exact number is difficult to determine when you include television and cartoon versions. I have seen several of these interpretations and maybe half are worth watching.
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
