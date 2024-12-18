By Adele Uphaus

Members of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors stated at last night’s meeting that they hoped to bring closure to the fallout from the removal in July of a citizen member of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees on unfounded claims of “misconduct.”

However, statements made at the meeting have given rise to new issues.

Board Chair Meg Bohmke read two statements last night regarding Mary Becelia — the citizen branded with misconduct. It was the second at the end of the meeting that has raised questions about the facts Bohmke presented.

Prior to the vote to censure Aquia District representative prior to the meeting’s conclusion, Bohmke accused Gary of seeking an endorsement from the Stafford Democratic Committee by asking for the removal and then the reinstatement of Mary Becelia as citizen representative to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees.

As the Advance reported last night, Bohmke said the Board learned through “an investigation” that Gary contacted Rudat about her plans before the July 10 meeting at which Becelia was removed, but a call log provided by Rudat shows that their conversation occurred the next day.

“I can unequivocally state that at no time were there any discussion[s] involving her 2025 reelection, a Democratic endorsement, or any type of quid pro quo offer regarding the library position,” Rudat wrote in his email to Bohmke. “She expressed that her only concern was that the library board seat be filled by someone who valued maintaining full access to all a library has to offer.”

The Advance reached out to Bohmke today asking her what was involved in the investigation and whether she had any comments on the difference between her statement and Rudat’s, but had not received a response as of press time.

Howard Rudat, Chair of the Stafford Democratic Committee, reached out to Bohmke this morning, asking her to publicly correct some of her statements.

“At the very meeting where you and many other supervisors vowed to ensure they had all the facts before they rushed to judgement and to verify information before acting upon it,” he wrote in an email to Bohmke, copying the other six supervisors, “you read a statement filled with inaccuracies and jumped to conclusions based on false premises.”

“As you read that statement as an individual board member and not the Chair speaking for the board, I expect you to do the right thing and respond to this email, acknowledging the errors in your statement, and take the necessary steps to set the record straight regarding the comments you made about me in my capacity as the Chair of the Stafford Democratic Committee.”

Bohmke’s first statement at the beginning of the meeting concerned Becelia’s removal for alleged misconduct and was read on behalf of the board.

“The board intends to take steps to amend the official meeting minutes including removing the word ‘misconduct’ as it does not accurately reflect the circumstances or the basis of the decision,” the statement read.

It continued, “Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize transparency, accountability and fairness in all matters before us.”

Some apologies for Becelia, some for ‘the process’

All seven supervisors addressed the situation and Becelia directly last night.

Vice Chair and Griffis-Widewater representative Tinesha Allen spoke on her own behalf and that of “my district,” saying, “we are sincerely apologetic for any personal harm or distress we may have caused Ms. Becelia and her family, and we hope the county can move forward and learn from this.”

Pamela Yeung, Garrisonville representative, said she knows Becelia to be “a person of integrity and good standing in the community.”

“I apologize also and hope that this can be the beginning of closure,” Yeung said.

Hartwood representative Darrell English said he “feel[s] awful” about the decision to remove Becelia. “I want to apologize personally to you and your family,” he said. “We made a mistake.”

Deuntay Diggs, George Washington district representative, said he “took an action that hurt you and your family.”

“I’m deeply sorry and I’m embarrassed,” he said.

Gary apologized to Becelia via a phone call and a public Facebook post shortly before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, she referenced that apology and also acknowledged the public comments made that evening by Becelia’s husband and son.

Bohmke and Crystal Vanuch, the Rock Hill representative, both apologized for “the process.”

“Hearing you talk about the way you were informed [of your removal]—that was not the intent of the board,” Vanuch said. “I’m very sorry about that process.”

Vanuch said she looked through her old emails and didn’t find any from Becelia, but that if she had received any, “I certainly would have reached out to you.”

Emails that Becelia shared with the Advance show that she did reach out to all the supervisors, including Vanuch, on August 20, after learning from the minutes of the July 10 Board of Supervisors meeting that she had been removed for “misconduct.”

Bohmke said, “I, too, am very sorry for the process.” She said there were “various reasons” why she was “not allowed” to contact Becelia, and also acknowledged that she was supposed to have reached out to Becelia about her removal from the CRRL Board of Trustees in July.

“It was something that got dropped that was very important and I take responsibility for that,” Bohmke said.

Bohmke said she and Becelia live in the same neighborhood but that “I’ve never had an opportunity to meet you.”

During public comments earlier in the meeting, Becelia’s son, Robert Calvert, said Bohmke spoke at his Eagle Scout ceremony in 2023.

Multiple Closed Sessions Led to Tuesday

Since Becelia came forward with her story, which was published on November 11, the Board of Supervisors has held two closed sessions to discuss the situation.

There was also one public special meeting scheduled for December 4, of which Becelia was informed and which was likely going to be about her. That meeting was cancelled about an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

On November 19, during a regular meeting, the Board called a closed session for “discussion of the performance of a specific member of the Board, and consultation with legal counsel regarding addressed performance of an appointee of Board, which is a specific legal matter requiring the provision of legal advice by such counsel.”

After that meeting, the Board voted unanimously—with Gary absent—to remove Gary from her position as a member of the CRRL Board of Trustees and replace her with Yeung.

The Board held a second closed session on November 20, after the General Assembly Delegation Dinner. This closed session is still not on the online agenda for that work session, but according to the minutes, which the Board approved yesterday, it was called for the same two reasons as the closed session from the day before.

After coming out of the closed meeting, the Board voted to waive its by-laws in order to be able to “vote on an item at a special meeting and deem it time sensitive,” according to the minutes, and approved a resolution authorizing the County Attorney and the County Administrator to “execute any and all documents necessary to settle and release any claims related to the item discussed in closed session.”

The Advance will have more on this story and related issues in coming days.

