Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, November 23, 2024. Today's feature look at two area athletes who playing of college football's biggest stage, movie reviews and a tribute to Renato's, and the best stories of the week.
ANALYSIS: Local Athletes on Center Stage …
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Like millions of others, I’ll be watching this afternoon as the Ohio State Buckeyes, a perennial football powerhouse, take on the best story in college football this year, the 10-0 Indiana Hoosiers. For those who couldn’t give a rip about athletics of any type, bear with me.
Read the full analysis
Food, Family, and Thanks
By Alan Herrmann
MOVIE CRITIC
A few nights ago, my wife and I were walking home from one of our favorite restaurants, Ristorante Renato, when two movies popped into my head: Avalon and Big Night. The films are quite different, but both remind me of Renato’s old-world charm and share common themes of food, family, and giving thanks. I offer a look at these movies not as standard Thanksgiving fare about Pilgrims or large families sitting around a dinner feasting on turkey, but in the spirit of Thanksgiving – centered around community and sharing food with those we love.
Read the full review
Best Stories of the Week
Local Government
Residents Still Seeking Zoning Determination on Mary's Landing Property
Stafford Supervisors Remove Monica Gary from Library Board of Trustees
Education
Daniel Smith Appointed as Stafford Schools Superintendent
April Gillespie Said She 'Recorded Over' FOIA'd Video
Transportation
Short but Winding Road in Spotsylvania Targeted for Improvement
Food
Where Everyone Knows Your Name ...
Local Interest
History Thursday: 224 Princess Anne Street
At Jabberwocky, Christmas and Lafayette Converge
Analysis and Commentary
ANALYSIS: The Next Frontier of Food-insecure Virginians - the Elderly
Commentary: Integrity, Transparency, and the Sounds of Silence
Political Cartoon
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
