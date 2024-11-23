By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Like millions of others, I’ll be watching this afternoon as the Ohio State Buckeyes, a perennial football powerhouse, take on the best story in college football this year, the 10-0 Indiana Hoosiers. For those who couldn’t give a rip about athletics of any type, bear with me.

By Alan Herrmann

MOVIE CRITIC

A few nights ago, my wife and I were walking home from one of our favorite restaurants, Ristorante Renato, when two movies popped into my head: Avalon and Big Night. The films are quite different, but both remind me of Renato’s old-world charm and share common themes of food, family, and giving thanks. I offer a look at these movies not as standard Thanksgiving fare about Pilgrims or large families sitting around a dinner feasting on turkey, but in the spirit of Thanksgiving – centered around community and sharing food with those we love.

