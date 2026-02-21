By Del. Nicole Cole

In this issue of Talking Richmond, Del. Nicole Cole talks about a group aiding those seeking educational funding, and a student environmental organization in the region.

Public Notice

The Fredericksburg City School Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed FY 2026-2027 School Operating and Special Grants Budgets and Capital Improvements Budget. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Citizens may address the Board regarding the proposed 2026– 2027 budget in person during the Public Hearing portion of the meeting. Please be advised that your comments should be limited to what may be presented or read in three minutes. Citizens are asked to provide their name, address, and topic to be presented.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the following channels:

Comcast - Channel 18

Verizon - Channel 41

Cox - Channel 83

The meeting will also be live streamed on Regional WebTV at https://www.regionalwebtv.com/fredsb.

The agenda will be made available at the following link: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frcps/Board.nsf/vpublic?open

Copies of the proposed budget will be available in the School Board Office at 210 Ferdinand Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The budget proposal may also be viewed online at

https://www.fxbgschools.us/departments/finance/budget.

Angela Chance Wilson

Clerk of the Board

February 21, 2026

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”