Advance Saturday Morning News
It's February 21, 2026. Today, Del. Nicole Cole is 'Talking Richmond,' a public notice regarding Fredericksburg City Schools' budget discussions, and the Best of the Week.
TALKING RICHMOND: Nonprofits and Student Organizations Have Much to Offer
By Del. Nicole Cole
In this issue of Talking Richmond, Del. Nicole Cole talks about a group aiding those seeking educational funding, and a student environmental organization in the region.
Public Notice
The Fredericksburg City School Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed FY 2026-2027 School Operating and Special Grants Budgets and Capital Improvements Budget. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Citizens may address the Board regarding the proposed 2026– 2027 budget in person during the Public Hearing portion of the meeting. Please be advised that your comments should be limited to what may be presented or read in three minutes. Citizens are asked to provide their name, address, and topic to be presented.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the following channels:
Comcast - Channel 18
Verizon - Channel 41
Cox - Channel 83
The meeting will also be live streamed on Regional WebTV at https://www.regionalwebtv.com/fredsb.
The agenda will be made available at the following link: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/frcps/Board.nsf/vpublic?open
Copies of the proposed budget will be available in the School Board Office at 210 Ferdinand Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The budget proposal may also be viewed online at
https://www.fxbgschools.us/departments/finance/budget.
Angela Chance Wilson
Clerk of the Board
February 21, 2026
