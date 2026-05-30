Advance Saturday Morning News
It's May 30, 2026. Today, a National Security Confidence index, George Solley on Memorial Day, a correction, and the week's best.
OPINION: What’s Measured Can Be Understood and Improved
By Phil Huber
Every month, we get a Consumer Confidence Index telling us how Americans feel about the economy. It’s time for a National Security Confidence.
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OPINION: The Meaning of Memorial Day
By George Solley
“I to my pledged word am true.” That, to me, is the essence of Memorial Day.
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Correction
Friday’s column Combating Your Electric Bill with Solar Power? incorrectly stated the amount of power solar customers sent to the grid was 522.72 megawatts of power. Instead, that 522.72 megawatts refers to what Dominion’s 57K net-metering customers’ solar arrays could generate at peak output. The Advance regrets the error.
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Fredericksburg Eighth Grader is Statewide Winner of International Lions Club Peace Poster Contest
Opinion
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