By Phil Huber

Every month, we get a Consumer Confidence Index telling us how Americans feel about the economy. It’s time for a National Security Confidence.

By George Solley

“I to my pledged word am true.” That, to me, is the essence of Memorial Day.

Correction

Friday’s column Combating Your Electric Bill with Solar Power? incorrectly stated the amount of power solar customers sent to the grid was 522.72 megawatts of power. Instead, that 522.72 megawatts refers to what Dominion’s 57K net-metering customers’ solar arrays could generate at peak output. The Advance regrets the error.

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