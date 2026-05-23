Advance Saturday Morning News
It's May 23, 2026. Today, the editor on the Dem's postmortem, Three Things to Stream, and the Best of the Week.
FROM THE EDITOR: The 2024 Postmortem Is a Joke ...
By Martin Davis
... the coalition it inadvertently points to, however, is no laughing matter. It’s a pathway forward for the party, and American government.
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Three Things to Stream: Star Wars
By Angela Davis
The franchise is back on the big screen this weekend. Brush up on the story with these Star Wars classics.
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Best of the Week
Most Read
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Deportation
Government
Summer Park and Beach Fees Return in Fredericksburg and Stafford
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Opinion
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