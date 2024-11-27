Playback speed
An Evening with Abigail Spanberger

Martin Davis
Nov 27, 2024
Transcript

On Monday, November 25, Rep. Abigail Spanberger sat down with Editor-in-Chief Martin Davis and Managing Editor/Correspondent Adele Uphaus to discuss her time in Congress, the role that bipartisanship plays in her work, what she learned from the train derailment, the challenges facing agriculture, declining trust in public education, and what needs to happen for Congress to regain trust and how voters have a role to play.

This was the culminating event of the Advance’s public panels with officials and community leaders on issues affecting our readers. Look for more next year.

While the Advance and its news coverage will free to all, paid subscribers receive first notification for tickets to our ticketed public events, and special sit-downs with our editors and writers.

Appears in episode
Martin Davis
