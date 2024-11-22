Playback speed
Demystifying Data Centers Panel

On November 21, 2024, FXBG Advance convened four people experienced with data centers for a discussion about what they are, how they operate, and the impact they have on our communities.
Martin Davis
Nov 22, 2024
Data centers are coming to our area, and their arrival is generating lots of questions about how the negotiations for these centers were carried out, what the environmental impacts are, and the types of tax revenues these centers generate. These and other topics were covered in the Advance’s discussion with Curry Robets (Fredericksburg Regional Alliance), Charlie Payne (Hirschler), Floyd Thomas (Caroline County Board of Supervisors, and Kevin Hughes (Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority and data center professional).

