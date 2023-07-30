FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance
The New Dominion Podcast
S01E12: Joel Griffin on the Call to Service and Giving Back
0:00
-1:01:07

S01E12: Joel Griffin on the Call to Service and Giving Back

Martin Davis's avatar
Martin Davis
Jul 30, 2023

Joel Griffin is the Democratic candidate for the 27th State Senate District for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Why run for public office? Griffin shares his commitment to service, the need to give back to our community, how Kennedy Democrats evolve, and when one should fight to preserve rights in the face of fear.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture