S01E12: Joel Griffin on the Call to Service and Giving Back

Joel Griffin is the Democratic candidate for the 27th State Senate District for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Why run for public office? Griffin shares his commitment to service, the need to give back to our community, how Kennedy Democrats evolve, and when one should fight to preserve rights in the face of fear.
The New Dominion Podcast
Bi-partisan coverage of Virginia politics from the Fredericksburg area featuring Marty Davis (FXBG Advance) and Shaun Kenney (TRS).Bi-partisan coverage of Virginia politics from the Fredericksburg area featuring Marty Davis (FXBG Advance) and Shaun Kenney (TRS).
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes