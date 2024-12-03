Support Fearless, Local Journalism

On Giving Tuesday, you will receive lots of appeals. Here’s why FXBG Advance is worth supporting: fearless, community-focused reporting you’ll find nowhere else in the 540.

$8 to support fearless journalism

In November, for example, our reporting was responsible for raising the public’s attention to Mary Becelia’s plight. A citizen member of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library board, Becelia was forced out by the Stafford Board of Supervisors in July. The Board claimed misconduct, but it never told Becelia.

When she discovered the action in August, she tried to get the Board to explain their actions. None would…. Until November, when she turned to the Advance and told her story.

$8 to hold government accountable

The Advance dug the story out and published an article that pulled the curtain back on the Supervisors’ action. Not long thereafter, months of silence gave way to a flurry of apologies and explanations.

Without the Advance, Mary’s story and the Board’s action may have remained hidden.

$8 to help citizens tell their stories

Your dollars make this type of fearless, impactful reporting possible. If you already subscribe, thank you!

Consider gifting a subscription to a friend or neighbor.

Gift a subscription to a friend

If you are a free subscriber, now is a great time to support the Advance financially.

Our content will always be free for you to access. By contributing, you are enabling us to grow the range of issues we can write about.

Support the Advance with $8 monthly

If supporting us financially is not possible right now, please, share the Advance with a friend.

Share FXBG Advance

—Martin Davis

Editor-in-Chief

FXBG Advance