S01E13: Ben Litchfield and Bridging the Working Class Divide

Ben Litchfield is a former Stafford Democratic Committee chairman and the former candidate for the Democratic nod in SD-27. Litchfield talks about voter fatigue, how campaign finance is overwhelming the interests of people in favor of raw capital, and how investing in childcare and the working class is one of the most important things Virginians could address.
