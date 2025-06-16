By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

In the pits following her first practice run at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The biggest event of the summer for Bandolero racers is held on the biggest stage in motor racing — the Charlotte Motor Speedway. And Spotsylvania native Penelope Carlisle is here to turn heads.

That’s precisely what she did in her first practice run, where her speeds improved with each lap around the track. Her third, and final, lap of 19.123 was her best to date at Charlotte Motor Speedway and just 0.339 seconds off the leader.

The car “was a little tight to turn,” Carlisle said, “which is also what I was struggling with last time I was here, but overall it felt really good and stable.”

Carlisle will be looking to find a bit more speed in her next two practice laps today before qualifying late this afternoon and the race this evening.

The Advance will provide updates on P Ki’s performance following the time trails, scheduled for 5 pm, and the race later this evening.

(Penelope Carlisle — No. 38 — on the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway during her first practice lap.)

Read more about Penelope in our feature article, “Fire in the Eyes.”

Listen to Penelope and her family talk about racing on the New Dominion Podcast episode, “Tearing up the Track with P Ki Racing.”

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”