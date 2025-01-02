By Martin Davis

Editor’s Note: The slate of elections in 2025 is large, with both local seats and House of Delegate seats on the ballot. This is in addition to state-level races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. The Advance is launching the region’s first look at these races with an examination of the local contests in Stafford. We will release a preview for Fredericksburg on Monday. Spotsylvania’s preview ran on Thursday. These pages will be updated regularly as new information becomes available or is produced. The previews are divided into the following sections:

Overview | Demographics | Key Dates | Office of Elections Updates | Board of Supervisors Race | School Board Race | Local Committees | Voter Information

In the event of errors or omissions, please send a note to the editor.

Overview

Four seats are up on both the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. The odds that either body will undergo a major ideological shift in this election is moderate.

Elections in Stafford County this coming November may become contentious. Much depends on how citizens respond to past, current, and future issues. Funding public schools has been a long-standing issue in Stafford, as has been the placement of new schools; the potential arrival of a Buc-ee’s has energized citizens; and two recent episodes involving the Board of Supervisors — one involving their actions toward a private citizen, and one involving a methadone clinic — have generated considerable debate in the county.

There are three House of Delegate races in Stafford County. HD 23, HD 65, and HD 64. The Advance will take a closer look at these races next week.

Demographics

Stafford’s demographics continue to change rapidly. The Cooper Weldon Center for Public Service rates the county the 7th fastest growing in Virginia since 2020.

Though still a predominantly white county, Spotsylvania’s growth is being driven by its minority groups. From 2010-2022, the Black population has grown 55.8%, while the Hispanic population has grown 120.9%.

With this change in population has also come a rise in income inequality. As recorded by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, this inequality surged between 2011 and 2016. After 2016, it eased until 2020 and has stayed relatively high since.

The impact of these shifts is felt particularly in the public school system, where English Learners and a growing number of special education students are straining the system.

It’s also felt in households, where according to United for Alice, the percentage of households living in poverty in Stafford County was 34% in 2022, the last year for which data is available. That’s up almost more than 5 percentage points since 2019.

Key Dates

Primary

June 17, 2025

Election Day

November 4, 2025

Certificate of Candidate Qualifications

Deadline to file is 5 p.m. April 3, 2025, for Primary Candidates for Local Offices

Deadline to file is 7 p.m. June 17, 2025, for nonprimary party and independent candidates

For more detailed information

Virginia Department of Elections Publication How to Run for a Local Office

Office of Elections

The Advance contacted the Stafford Office of Elections to see if any individuals have taken steps toward running for office. In an emailed response received on December 30, 2024, the Office of Elections reported that “No one has filed paperwork yet to run for Board of Supervisors or School Board.”

Board of Supervisors

The following seats are not up for election this cycle:

George Washington - Deuntay Diggs

Griffis-Widewater - Tinesha Allen

Rock Hill - Crystal Vanuch

The following seats will be contested in November. The Advance has reached out to each candidate to see if they have made a decision about running. Responses, if received, are noted.

Aquia - Currently held by Monica Gary. Per an announced on Facebook on December 31, 2024, Gary will not seek reelection.

Falmouth - Currently held by Meg Bohmke.

Garrisonville - Currently held by Dr. Pamela Yeung. Per an email exchange with the Advance on December 27, 2024, Yeung indicated that she has decided about whether to run, but is not ready at this time to publicly announce her decision.

Hartwood - Currently held by Darrell English - Per an email exchange with the Advance on December 27, 2024, English said that he is running for reelection.

School Board

The following seats are not up for election this cycle — all School Board members run as independents:

George Washington - Susan Randall

Griffis-Widewater - Dr. Elizabeth Warner

Rock Hill - Patricia Healy

The following seats will be contested in November. The Advance has reached out to each candidate to see if they have made a decision about running. Responses, if received, are noted.

Aquia — Currently held by Maya Guy - Per an email exchange with the Advance on January 2, 2025, Guy has not yet made a decision on running again, but will be doing so soon.

Garrisonville — Currently held by Maureen Siegmund

Falmouth — Currently held by Dr. Sarah Chase

Hartwood — Currently held by Alyssa Halstead

Local Committees

The Advance emailed both the Stafford Democratic and Republican committee chairs for their thoughts on the upcoming elections.

In an interview with the Advance on December 30, 2024, Democratic Committee chair Howard Rudat argued that the Board of Supervisors’ elections could prove close due to both the methadone story and the scandal that has erupted around removing Mary Becelia, a private citizen, from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board.

With Gary’s announcement that she will not be seeking re-election, Rudat noted that “if Yeung [decides not to run or loses], it could significantly change the Board.” He stated that her decision on the elementary school going into Embrey Mill will, he believe, “ring positive with voters” in the Garrisonville district. He also says that this stance and her position on the Buc-ee’s decision coming up this year could “well set the foundation for a run in the future.”

Regarding the School Board, Rudat says that it has “gotten away from contentious, COVID-style issues, and is focused more on the need for funds, the new superintendent, and they’re more united because they aren’t focused on libraries and books.” They present, he said, “a more of a united front due to lack of support from supervisors.”

As of press time, the Advance had not heard back from Republican Committee chair Steve Schwartz.

