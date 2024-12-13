FXBG Advance

Home
Podcast
Latest News
Analysis
Commentary
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Advance Evening News
This evening, Fredericksburg City staff introduce a new draft ordinance facilitating data center development, and a preview of tomorrow's FAMFaire…
City Staff Present Draft Zoning Ordinance to Facilitate Data Center Development
If approved early next year, the new Technology Overlay District would apply to about 250 acres in Celebrate Virginia South.
  
Adele Uphaus
Fredericksburg Area Musuem to Host Holiday Market Saturday
FAMFaire is back this weekend.
  
Adele Uphaus
Advance Morning News
It's Friday, December 13, 2024. This morning, the Fredericksburg Planning Commission recommends removal of the downtown railroad station overlay…
City Planning Commission Votes to Recommend Removal of Railroad Station Overlay District
Majority of public comments heard Wednesday were in opposition to removing the overlay district.
  
Adele Uphaus
VDOT Experimenting with a Commuter Parking App
App will help commuters find out whether a parking spot is available at a nearby VRE or park and ride lot.
Advance Evening News
This afternoon features the newest data on the real estate market in the 540, and what the Trump Administration could mean for our real estate market…
It's Still a Seller's Market in the 540 ...
... but what the Trump Administration's policies may do to housing prices and availability in our area and elsewhere are anyone's guess.
Advance Morning News
This afternoon's features are History Thursday, where we look at the history of 101 Fauquier Street; and the uncertain future of innovative day school's…
History Thursday: 101 Fauquier Street
House was rebuilt by a formerly enslaved Black man after it was abandoned during the Civil War.
  
Adele Uphaus
An Innovative Day School's Future Caught between Drew, Rising Star Construction Projects
  
Adele Uphaus
Advance Evening News
This evening's stories include high school students volunteering at their elementary school and the success of Fredericksburg City Schools' "Off, Yondr…
© 2024 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture