Advance Evening News
This evening, Fredericksburg City staff introduce a new draft ordinance facilitating data center development, and a preview of tomorrow's FAMFaire…
41 mins ago
FXBG Advance
Advance Evening News
City Staff Present Draft Zoning Ordinance to Facilitate Data Center Development
If approved early next year, the new Technology Overlay District would apply to about 250 acres in Celebrate Virginia South.
2 hrs ago
•
Adele Uphaus
FXBG Advance
City Staff Present Draft Zoning Ordinance to Facilitate Data Center Development
Fredericksburg Area Musuem to Host Holiday Market Saturday
FAMFaire is back this weekend.
2 hrs ago
•
Adele Uphaus
1
FXBG Advance
Fredericksburg Area Musuem to Host Holiday Market Saturday
Advance Morning News
It's Friday, December 13, 2024. This morning, the Fredericksburg Planning Commission recommends removal of the downtown railroad station overlay…
12 hrs ago
FXBG Advance
Advance Morning News
City Planning Commission Votes to Recommend Removal of Railroad Station Overlay District
Majority of public comments heard Wednesday were in opposition to removing the overlay district.
13 hrs ago
•
Adele Uphaus
FXBG Advance
City Planning Commission Votes to Recommend Removal of Railroad Station Overlay District
VDOT Experimenting with a Commuter Parking App
App will help commuters find out whether a parking spot is available at a nearby VRE or park and ride lot.
13 hrs ago
FXBG Advance
VDOT Experimenting with a Commuter Parking App
Advance Evening News
This afternoon features the newest data on the real estate market in the 540, and what the Trump Administration could mean for our real estate market…
24 hrs ago
1
FXBG Advance
Advance Evening News
It's Still a Seller's Market in the 540 ...
... but what the Trump Administration's policies may do to housing prices and availability in our area and elsewhere are anyone's guess.
Dec 12
FXBG Advance
It's Still a Seller's Market in the 540 ...
Advance Morning News
This afternoon's features are History Thursday, where we look at the history of 101 Fauquier Street; and the uncertain future of innovative day school's…
Dec 12
1
FXBG Advance
Advance Morning News
History Thursday: 101 Fauquier Street
House was rebuilt by a formerly enslaved Black man after it was abandoned during the Civil War.
Dec 12
•
Adele Uphaus
FXBG Advance
History Thursday: 101 Fauquier Street
An Innovative Day School's Future Caught between Drew, Rising Star Construction Projects
Dec 12
•
Adele Uphaus
FXBG Advance
An Innovative Day School's Future Caught between Drew, Rising Star Construction Projects
Advance Evening News
This evening's stories include high school students volunteering at their elementary school and the success of Fredericksburg City Schools' "Off, Yondr…
Dec 11
1
FXBG Advance
Advance Evening News
