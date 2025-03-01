Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, March 1. Today, the governor's race heats up, the Cherry Blossoms are coming, and the best of the week.
The Virginia Governor's Race Just Got Interesting
By Martin Davis
In less than 2 months, the race for governor has flipped twice. It’s a prelude of what’s to come.
Read the full story
Spring is on the way! Peak bloom date announced for Washington's famed cherry blossoms
By Inside Nova Staff
The iconic cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin and National Mall are expected to hit “peak bloom” between March 28 through March 31 this year.
Read the full story
The Best of the Week
Culture
"It's Triggering and it Should Be:" Downtown Tour Facilitates Discussions About Black History
Education
Stafford School Board's Budget Request Includes Salary Scale Improvements for Teachers, Support Staff
Emails Show Two Board Members Not Attending Majority of Two-by-Two Meetings with Superintendent Prior to Jackson's Being Named Chair
Stafford is in a School Funding Crisis, Says School Board Advisory Committee
Nonprofits
Health
Politics
Commentary
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”