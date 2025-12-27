Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, December 27, 2025: Day 2 of our year-end look back at 2025's defining stories. Today, the categories are special interest, and the Executive Orders Project.
Editor’s Note: The Advance is announcing the ten biggest stories of the year, with the top story announced on January 1, 2026. The Advance is only publishing the morning edition today through January 1.
NO. 8: BEST OF 2025 - The Executive Orders Project
By Martin Davis
The Executive Orders Project examined the local impact of the flurry of executive orders issued by Donald Trump early in the year. This was the most-read story from that series.
Read the full story
No. 7: BEST OF 2025 - Special Interest
By Adele Uphaus
This was a story about one woman’s quest to find out more about a presidential daughter—and bring her home.
Read the full story
Best Read Stories of the Week
BREAKING NEWS: Stafford County Board ‘May Not Have Input’ on Possible Immigrant Detention Center
FROM THE EDITOR: When Cruelty is the Point
“All the Presents Were Bought, Wrapped, and Under the Tree, and I Wasn’t There”
Local Woman Who Was Detained Earlier this Month is Now in El Salvador
FROM THE EDITOR: What Unites Us
OPINION: 45 Years of International Friendship
FROM THE EDITOR: Trumpian Fear of “The Other” Comes to Fredericksburg
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”