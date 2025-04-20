Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, April 20, 2025. Easter! Today, Rev. Tim on the season, Drew Gallagher on affordable eggs, Clay Jones on blaming China, Cycling Season is here, musical biopics, and the week's obituaries.
The FXBG Advance is a reader-supported publication. Please consider subscribing for $8 a month, or $80 a year. To become a Founding Member, please reach out to the Advance via email.
The World Needs Resurrection
By Rev. Tim Tate
Easter is placed upon all who have pledged their allegiance first to this Resurrected Christ, and I’d even go so far as saying that it goes beyond us; I believe that God’s Spirit is in every person.
Read the full commentary
The Replacements
By Drew Gallagher
If you haven't dyed eggs for Easter because you can't afford a third mortgage to buy a dozen, here's a chance to make it right. Drew walks us through egg substitutes for dying!
Read the full story
Tax Hike? No Problem! China's Got It
By Clay Jones
If Trump can solve America's deficit by creating an External Revenue Service (cute naming convention - zero chance of success), then the Stafford Board of Supervisors can take a page from that playbook.
Read the Political Cartoon
Fredericksburg Cycling Club Pedals Into Spring
By Chuck Sekinger
Cycling is not only great exercise, but a great way to meet people. Join FCC for its membership ride and picnic on May 10.
Read the Full Story
Musical Biopics
By Alan Herrmann
A Complete Unknown and Love & Mercy
Read the Reviews
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for April 12-18, 2025.
Read the Obituaries
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”