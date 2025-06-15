Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, June 15, 2025. Today, a new feature in books - independent bookstores, No Kings, Oily eggs, dads and baseball, and the week's obituaries. Plus - a heart-pounding Monday
'No Kings' Protest Well-Attended, Peaceful
By Arianna Salvador, Penny A Parrish, and Hank Silverberg
On a muggy Saturday morning at the corner of Route 3 and William Street, protestors gathered once again to express their concerns about actions being taken in the United States around immigration and the growing amount of power being consolidated under the current president.
Sunday Books & Culture - Independent Booksellers
Fredericksburg has welcomed two new independent bookstores in recent months — Tales and Tails on Charles Street, and Novel on William Street. Profiles of the shops and their owners are coming this week. Today, we asked what books are drawing interest in their shops.
Sunday Books & Culture - Novel
By Drew Gallagher
When I think of summer, I tend to think of the beach and not how elites fuel populism unless they do it with a Corona in hand. What I do think about for summer reading is Christopher Moore, and fortunately Moore has graced us with his 19th book, Anima Rising, just in time for beach season.
Dads, sons, and baseball
By Drew Gallagher
HUMORIST
It's a complicated relationship among the three legs of American manhood, especially when bunting is involved.
Political Cartoon: Time to Oil Those Eggs
By Clay Jones
What makes a great political cartoonist? That’s tough to say, but certainly the ability to make connections that others miss, and that force us to both laugh and think about issues in ways we may not have previously imagined — even (perhaps especially) when it makes us uncomfortable. That’s precisely what Jones has accomplished today
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for June 7-June 13, 2025.
Coming Monday. FXBG Advance’s editor will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway to report on local Spotsylvanian Penelope Carlisle. Watch for interviews, stories, and videos. Know a race fan? Invite them to subscribe!
