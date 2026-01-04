Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, January 4, 2026. Today, Sen. Kaine on America's illegal war, Drew Gallagher is 34 for 35 on New Year's resolutions, a review of Jon Meacham's biography of Lincoln, and the obits.
Sen. Tim Kaine on Venezuelan Action - 'This Is an Illegal War'
By Martin Davis
Arguing Trump believes Congress is irrelevant, the Senator said: “It’s time for Congress to get its ass off the couch and do what the Constitution mandates that we do.”
Happy New Year! (Advice for Successful Resolutions from Your Local Humorist)
By Drew Gallagher
In a move to set “modest” New Year’s Resolutions, Drew dropped the marathon and instead carved out 35 resolutions that could be accomplished in 48 hours. He’s 34 for 35.
Sunday Books & Culture - Jon Meacham's Biography of Abraham Lincoln
By Martin Davis
Lincoln did not “evolve” on the issue of slavery — turning a blind it to it early in life, becoming morally resolute in his opposition to it by the time of his Second Inaugural Address — rather he was throughout his life morally opposed to the Peculiar Institution.
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for December 27, 2025 to January 2, 2026.
