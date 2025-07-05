Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, July 5. Today, Republicans make push; Alan Herrmann reviews the 2003 film "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World," and the most-read stories of the week.
Republican ticket leaders pitch unity, ‘common sense’ at Northern Virginia rally
By James Jarvis
Republicans take their message to the heart of Democratic Virginia this past week.
Classic Film Review: “Master and Commander,” the Tallest of Tall Ship Sagas
By Alan Herrmann
In praise of this “underrated” 2003 film, which has “masterpiece status,” film critic Alan Herrmann writes.
Best of the Week
Most Read
Nonprofit
Loisann’s Hope House and Legal Aid Works Eviction Prevention Pilot Program Starting Today
Election
Local Government
Fredericksburg Planning Commission Recommends Approval of Mixed-Use Project that Includes “Specialty Grocer”
Opinion
From the Editor: Ballots are Set, and Political Language is Heating Up …
Letter to the Editor: The President of Virginia’s Flagship University Deserved Better
From the Editor: ALICE’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Letter to the Editor: Plan for Downtown Intersection Raises Safety Concerns
