It's Saturday, January 25, 2024. Today's pieces include Eric Bonds on energy justice, Alan Hermann on a classic cop film, and the Best of the Week.
A Win-Win Program for Working-Class Households and the Environment
By Eric Bonds
The cost of living has been increasing, and electricity rates are expected to rise steeply in Virginia over the next decade. But 32 working-class families in Fredericksburg are going to see a big drop in their energy bills this year
THEN AND NOW: On Dangerous Ground
By Alan Hermann
Each week, Alan Hermann introduces readers to classic films that are available for streaming. This week, a film noir that explores a troubled city cop who finds a new side in the country.
Best of the Week
Business
Celebrate Virginia South Landowner Expresses Support for City's Proposed Technology Overlay District
Education
Nearly Half-Billion Dollar School Budget Includes 'Major Win' Says Mitchell
Local Government
Local Stories
Local Artist Dolores Bumbrey's Art Selected to Hang in the Executive Mansion in Richmond
Opinion
Politics
Local Obituaries
