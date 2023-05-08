FXBG Advance

The New Dominion Podcast
S01E01: The Inaugural Podcast
Martin Davis
May 08, 2023

Everyone agrees that something is uniquely wrong with our politics. Two Virginia political writers from the left and the right -- Marty Davis (F2S) and Shaun Kenney (TRS) -- discuss why getting to "the why behind the why" is so critically important.

