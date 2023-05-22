FXBG Advance

S01E03: An Episode For The Birds
S01E03: An Episode For The Birds

Martin Davis
May 22, 2023

Marty and Shaun interview Lisa Benoit with Wren & Sparrow to talk about birds, birdwatching, and how to engage in the simpler things in lifebefore discussing the upcoming debt ceiling debacle in Washington and the magic of Hindu poetry.

