FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance
The New Dominion Podcast
S01E04: Stafford Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky
0:00
-45:14

S01E04: Stafford Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky

Martin Davis's avatar
Martin Davis
May 27, 2023

Stafford County's very own Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky talks about the role of constitutional officers, how local taxes are valued and collected, plus the vast economic impact new data centers will have on the Virginia localities lucky enough to host them.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture