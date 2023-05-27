S01E04: Stafford Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky

Stafford County's very own Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky talks about the role of constitutional officers, how local taxes are valued and collected, plus the vast economic impact new data centers will have on the Virginia localities lucky enough to host them.
Bi-partisan coverage of Virginia politics from the Fredericksburg area featuring Marty Davis (FXBG Advance) and Shaun Kenney (TRS).
