S01E05: What Precisely Is the Value of an Education?

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) eliminates the college education requirement for thousands of Virginia state jobs. Is this a bad thing? Or is it a market reaction to the value of both a high school and college education? Marty and Shaun hash out the details.
The New Dominion Podcast
Bi-partisan coverage of Virginia politics from the Fredericksburg area featuring Marty Davis (FXBG Advance) and Shaun Kenney (TRS).
