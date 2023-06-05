FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance
The New Dominion Podcast
S01E05: What Precisely Is the Value of an Education?
0:00
-42:11

S01E05: What Precisely Is the Value of an Education?

Martin Davis's avatar
Martin Davis
Jun 05, 2023

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) eliminates the college education requirement for thousands of Virginia state jobs. Is this a bad thing? Or is it a market reaction to the value of both a high school and college education? Marty and Shaun hash out the details.

