S01E07: Nicole Cole on Education for the Common Good
S01E07: Nicole Cole on Education for the Common Good

Jun 19, 2023

Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole (Battlefield District) discusses the politicization of education, the role of parents and teachers, and the need for a common good now more than ever.

