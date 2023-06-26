FXBG Advance

S01E08: Gaila Sims on Fredericksburg's Black History and the Art of Listening
Jun 26, 2023

Dr. Gaila Sims is the curator of African American History and Special Projects at the Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM), who opens up about our hidden jewel in the heart of the city, the complicated history of Fredericksburg landmarks such as the Auction Block and Goolrick's Pharmacy, and the mission of historians to bring our past into the present.

