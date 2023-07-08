FXBG Advance

S01E09: Dan Maher and the Dynamics of Food Security
Jul 08, 2023

Dan Maher is the president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a community non-profit which helps service over 35,000 people in the greater Fredericksburg region through a network of 159+ partners and 250 food assistance programs. Maher explains the complex and dynamic networks which create food security, how SNAP works (and who becomes eligible), and how one can get involved providing local solutions to local need.

