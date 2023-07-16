FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance
The New Dominion Podcast
S01E10: Dr. Marceline Catlett and the Power of a Public Education
0:00
-56:19

S01E10: Dr. Marceline Catlett and the Power of a Public Education

Martin Davis's avatar
Martin Davis
Jul 16, 2023

Dr. Marceline Catlett is superintendent for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, a 42-year veteran of public education and a Fredericksburg native who gives us insight on the challenges presented by COVID-19's aftermath, how education in Virginia has vastly changed over the last few decades, and some heart-to-heart from Cori Roberts about how the turn towards testing failed him personally as a student. Not to be missed.

