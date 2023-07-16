S01E10: Dr. Marceline Catlett and the Power of a Public Education

Dr. Marceline Catlett is superintendent for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, a 42-year veteran of public education and a Fredericksburg native who gives us insight on the challenges presented by COVID-19's aftermath, how education in Virginia has vastly changed over the last few decades, and some heart-to-heart from Cori Roberts about how the turn towards testing failed him personally as a student. Not to be missed.
Bi-partisan coverage of Virginia politics from the Fredericksburg area featuring Marty Davis (FXBG Advance) and Shaun Kenney (TRS).
