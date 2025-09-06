Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, September 6. Today, a parent reflects on last month's special meeting of the Fredericksburg School Board, and the week's most-read stories.
OPINION: Special Meeting of Fredericksburg School Board Left Parent with More Questions than Answers
By Jessica Reed
"What I quickly realized, however, was that the problem was even more complex and disturbing than I had imagined."
Read the full opinion
Best of the Week
Most Read
DONNIE JOHNSTON: Winter Weather Predictions
Local Government
Stafford Supervisors Defer Applying Historic Resource Overlay District to Sherwood Forest Farm
Transportation
Thousands of Warnings Issued to Motorists in School Zones in Spotsylvania
Education
Spotsylvania County SOL Results
Fredericksburg City SOL Results
Spotsylvania Latin Teacher Accepted to Competitive Program in Rome
Local College Students Connect to, Struggle with the Legacy of Jean Donovan
For Kids and Parents, the Hugh Mercer Bike Bus is a Fun Way to Get to School
Commentary
Elections
The FXBG Advance Interview with Jason Miyares
Other
Olde Dominion Humane Society Takes in Rescue Dogs from Neglect Case
Vote to Bring Free Live Music to Riverfront Park
Local Obituaries
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”